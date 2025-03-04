The Malawi government has been hailed for its “wise” decision to directly pump in over One billion Kwacha as well as 750 million Kwacha into the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Netball Association of Malawi (NAM).

Through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the government has allocated K1.1 billion for FAM and K750 million for NAM so that the national teams can actively participate in various international competitions thereby fulfilling its commitments to competitions.

According to government, the development is part of the reforms that the current administration has put in place in order to improve sports activities in the country.

In the past, the national teams budgets were not properly defined within the Sports Councils allocation and this is a major shift which sports lovers have commended President Chakwera for.

Many sports lovers have been against the old system saying it was delaying and killing sports activities.

Reacting to the development, some sports lovers said the decision will bring a positive impact to the country as far as football and netball is concerned.

A renowned online sports journalist, Andrew Mwenelupembe said the decision has shown that the Chakwera’s government is serious when it comes to improving sports activities in the country.

“We have been crying for this for a long. This is the only way of improving our sports activities. National teams’ budgets should not be tampered with anyhow and this will be a huge motivation for the players as now they are sure of participation in the competitions. On this one, let me commend the government for the decision. We know it was not simple,” said Mwenelupembe.

Another sports diehard, Paul Mbukwa while praising government said the decision has come at a right time when both FAM and NAM are in big international games.

Mbukwa asked other Ministries to emulate what the Ministry of Youths and Sports has done.

In several social media platforms, Malawians advised FAM and NAM to utilize the funds.

Minister of Youths and Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire in a phone interview said “I’m grateful to President Lazarus Chakwera for his guidance on the same. He has proven to be a listening leader and very supportive.”