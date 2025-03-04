Country music legend Dolly Parton has announced the passing of her longtime husband, Carl Dean. Parton shared the news on Monday, confirming that Dean had died at the age of 82.

The couple had been married for nearly 60 years, maintaining one of the most private relationships in the entertainment industry.

Carl Dean was known for his strong preference to stay out of the public eye despite his wife’s global fame. Throughout their marriage, he rarely made public appearances and avoided media attention.

Parton had often spoken about Dean’s desire to live a quiet life away from the spotlight.

Despite his low profile, he remained a constant source of support for Parton throughout her illustrious career.

The two met in 1964 outside a laundromat in Nashville and married two years later.

Their relationship endured decades of fame, industry pressures, and speculation about their private life.

Parton has previously credited their long-lasting marriage to their mutual understanding and respect for each other’s personalities.

Dean’s passing marks the end of a remarkable love story that spanned nearly six decades.

Parton has not yet provided details about funeral arrangements or how she plans to honour his memory.

Fans and fellow artists have begun sharing messages of support and condolences for the country music star.

As she mourns her husband’s passing, Parton will undoubtedly find comfort in the legacy of love they built together.