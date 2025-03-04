As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, environmental degradation, and water scarcity, a call has gone to the corporate world to play a more active role in reforestation efforts.

A recent tree-planting initiative by Castel Malawi Limited at Kaning’ina Forest in Mzuzu has highlighted the importance of collaboration between private companies and government departments in restoring Malawi’s forests.

Speaking at the event, Castel Malawi Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Linda Kolomba emphasized the importance of collaboration in tree planting for water resource management.

“I would like to encourage other companies to join hands with us to work together with the Water Board and the Forestry Department because they are doing a wonderful job. It would be very great if we worked together and supported these departments,” said Kolomba

Kolomba further said Castel Malawi underscores the importance of forest restoration in ensuring water availability, highlighting its dependence on this vital resource. She emphasized that by investing in tree-planting initiatives, the company aims to safeguard its operations and contribute to the well-being of the community.

“At Castel Malawi, we take part in the tree planting project because we are one of the main stakeholders when it comes to water usage. We want to invest in the amount of water that we use, and tree planting is one of the solutions we can give back to the community,” she added.

The Forestry Department’s Communications and Advisory Services Officer, Kelvin Chisaka, commended the company’s efforts, saying, “Their involvement in reforestation is a good development, and we appreciate their commitment to restoring degraded landscapes.”

The call to action comes as Malawi’s forests continue to face significant threats from deforestation, land degradation, and climate change. The consequences of inaction are far-reaching, from reduced water availability to loss of biodiversity.

By working together, private companies, government departments, and local communities can make a significant impact in restoring the country’s forests and protecting its natural resources.