Women from the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church in Mzimba Zone gathered at Mnjiri Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) Hall to commemorate the International Women’s Day of Prayer.

The event, organized by the SDA Women’s Ministry, brought together women from various districts within the zone, including Mzimba, Embangweni, Edingeni, and Viphya. The prayer session aimed to strengthen the spiritual lives of women and encourage them to play vital roles in their families, churches, and communities.

Speaking at the gathering, a representative from the SDA Women’s Ministry emphasized the importance of prayer in overcoming life’s challenges. She urged women to remain steadfast in their faith and support one another through prayer and acts of kindness.

“The power of prayer cannot be underestimated. As women, we are pillars of our homes, and our prayers can transform lives,” she said.

Participants engaged in various spiritual activities, including praise and worship, Bible study sessions, and testimonies. Many women shared how faith and prayer had helped them navigate difficult times in their lives.

Mzimba Zone Women’s Leader Martha Phiri expressed her gratitude for the event, saying it provided a platform for women to connect, share experiences, and uplift one another.

“This prayer gathering has strengthened my faith. Hearing stories from other women and praying together has reminded me that we are never alone in our struggles,” Phiri said.

The event was held under the theme “Discovering the Joy of Being His Daughter,” with the main preacher being Shepherdess Joice Chima.

The gathering concluded with a call for continued fellowship and prayer beyond the event, encouraging women to take active roles in their communities and families.