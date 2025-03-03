The government has commended youth from the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church in Mzimba for their dedication to community service, particularly their efforts to improve road safety at Kavukura Bridge.

Around 100 SDA youth from various churches in Mzimba Boma mobilized to clear accumulated sand that had been obstructing the bridge, making it difficult for vehicles and pedestrians to pass.

Mzimba District Youth Officer Yamikani Nyalugwe praised the initiative, describing it as a model of youth participation in community development.

“As the government, we promote and support youth engagement in development efforts. The work done by the SDA youth sets a great example for others, and we encourage more young people to follow in their footsteps,” said Nyalugwe.

The initiative, organized by SDA churches in Mzimba District, was driven by concerns over safety and accessibility. According to Master Guide George Chanza, who spoke on behalf of the district’s Adventist Youth (AY), the obstruction had forced vehicles to use a single lane, increasing the risk of accidents and making nighttime travel unsafe due to theft.

“This is part of our mission to preach the gospel through acts of service. We saw the need to intervene because the blocked bridge was endangering lives and making transportation difficult,” Chanza explained.

Master Guide Lifa Tembo echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of voluntary work in building stronger communities.

“This initiative is about more than just infrastructure; it’s about demonstrating love and service to society. As Christians, we must contribute positively wherever we can,” she said.

Local community members welcomed the gesture, noting that clearing the bridge would enhance safety and improve movement for both pedestrians and motorists. Many expressed gratitude for the voluntary work, saying it would help reduce accidents and ease transportation challenges in the area.

The SDA youth have pledged to continue engaging in similar activities, reinforcing their commitment to both community service and their spiritual mission.