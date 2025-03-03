Malawi National Football Team, the Flames boosted their chances of progressing to the second round of the 2025 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifying round following a 0-2 victory over Comoros at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Binwell Katinji and Zebron Kalima were on target as the Flames secured a vital away victory.

The result means the Flames are firmly in control of the tie heading into the second leg scheduled for this Saturday at the same venue.

Malawi just needs a draw in the second leg to qualify for the second round of the competition.

Though playing in front of a familiar crowd, the Flames were playing away while Comoros were the home team as they opted for the facility after the Confederation of African Football ( Caf) certified their stadiums unfit to host international matches.

It was an evenly contested affair between the two teams.

Comoros, as the home team, controlled the proceedings in the early stages of the match.

But the Flames led by captain Maxwell Paipi, Nickson Mwase, Alick Lungu, and Macdonald Lameck absorbed the early pressure.

The Flames’ first real chance of the game came in the 24th minute, but winger Wisdom Mpinganjira was denied by Comoros goalkeeper Youssouf Djawadi

A few minutes later, Ephraim Kondowe had a chance to put the Flames ahead, but his weaker shot went straight into the palms of Djawadi.

But Katinji made his presence felt as he jumped higher and headed into the net Lameck’s cross in the 44th minute of the match.

The two teams went for a break with the Flames leading 1-0.

After the break, the Flames continued from where they left in the first half, looking for the second goal.

Comoros made a double change when they introduced Souleman Mohammed and Fadhula Botomanga for Nasser Djanfar and Youssouf Mohammed in the 61st minute.

Sensing danger, the Flames also introduced Kalima for Kondowe.

The hosts ( Comoros) nearly grabbed the equaliser, but substitute Botomanga’s effort went wide from close range in the 70th minute.

Kalima doubled Flames lead Malawi in the 90th minute when he scored from close range.

The two teams will face each other this Saturday at the same venue.

Flames coach Kalisto Pasuwa was pleased with the performance of the players.

“I am happy with the performance of the players. The result is a motivation for the players. We are one step forward to building a strong team, ” said Pasuwa.

Comoros coach Mickidache admitted that the defeat has dampened their hopes of progressing to the second round.

” Malawi are a very good team. Our chances are very slim,” said Mickidache

The winner between Malawi and Comoros will face either South Africa or Egypt in the second round of the qualifiers

South Africa and Egypt played out to a 1-1 stalemate at Free State Stadium on Sunday evening.

Line Up: George chikooka,McDonald lameck, Maxwell paipi, LLoyd Aaron (Chawanagwa Gumbo 90′), Nickson Mwase, Yankho Singo, Gaddie Chirwa (Timothy Silwimba 84′), Binwell Katinji (Emmanuel Saviel 84′), Alick Lungu, Ephraim Kondowe (Zebron Kalima 63′), Wisdom Mpinganjira.

Source: FAM