In the main event of the 2025 Elimination Chamber, John Cena emerged victorious from the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. Still, it was his actions after the match that left the WWE universe stunned. Cena, known for his heroic persona, delivered a vicious beat-down to Cody Rhodes, turning heel for the first time in his career.

The Men’s Elimination Chamber match was a thrilling affair, featuring a star-studded lineup that included Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul. Cena’s victory sets him up for a title shot against Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, in which he will be recording to win his 17th title so that he can break the record for most world title reigns as he is currently tied with Ric flair with both having 16 world titles reigns.

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, Bianca Belair outlasted a talented field that included Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan. Belair’s victory earns her a title shot, and she will face either Rhea Ripley or Iyo sky at WrestleMania 41, if Rhea retains in her upcoming match against Iyo sky in the upcoming raw. During the match Jade Cargill returned and attacked Naomie in which was disturbing for Bianca to witness but that still didn’t keep her from Winning the match and punching her WrestleMania ticket.

In a highly anticipated match-up, Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in an unsanctioned thriller. The two superstars engaged in a brutal and intense brawl, with Owens emerging victorious after delivering a devastating Stunner. However, Owens’ celebration was short-lived, as Randy Orton made a surprise return and delivered an RKO to Owens. Security quickly intervened to prevent further damage, saving Owens from a potentially vicious beat-down.

Other notable matches from the event included Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus teaming up to defeat Nia Jax and Candace LeRae in a tag team match.

The Elimination Chamber 2025 event will be remembered for Cena’s shocking heel turn, Owens’ hard-fought victory over Zayn, Orton’s surprise return, and also Bianca’s elimination chamber as she has been making a lot of history as of late. The WWE universe is abuzz with excitement, speculating about the implications of these events and what’s to come at WrestleMania 41.