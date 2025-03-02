The body of the late Luciano Lloyd, a seminarian who had been undergoing studies for priesthood at Kachebere Major Seminary in Mchinji, was laid to rest yesterday at the cemetery for priests of the Diocese of Chikwawa.

The funeral service took place at Kachebere Major Seminary, with Archbishop George Desmond Tambala of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe leading the mass.

During the mass, Archbishop Tambala urged the seminarians present to surrender all to God and allow Him to be in control of their lives.

The mass was a solemn occasion, with many priests and seminarians in attendance to pay their respects.

The memorial service for the late Luciano Lloyd took place at the Cathedral of the Diocese of Chikwawa, starting at 9:30 AM.

Lloyd tragically passed away on February 26, 2025, after being hit by a car while walking along the road.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident reportedly fled the scene after the incident.

Lloyd was 23 years old at the time of his death and was in his third and final year of studies at Kachebere Seminary, preparing to transfer to Saint Peter’s Major Seminary in Zomba.

A native of the Nkhate parish in the Diocese of Chikwawa, Lloyd was a promising seminarian whose life was tragically cut short.

His untimely death has left the seminary and his community mourning the loss of a young man with great potential for the priesthood.