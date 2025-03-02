There are high expectations that suggest Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) is poised to win the 2025 presidential elections in Malawi.

Constitutional Support for Age

The main opposition party, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is paranoid of APM and this is why they want to bar him from contesting the elections based on his age.

However, the Malawi Constitution does not impose age restrictions on presidential candidates, allowing APM, who is older, to run without legal barriers. This could appeal to voters who value experience and stability in leadership.

APM’s Public Perception of Economic Manageability

Many citizens in Malawi feel that life was more manageable during APM’s previous administration. It is no secret that voters now associate APM’s leadership with economic stability, security, and improved living conditions. Obviously, this trust could translate into electoral support.

APM’s leadership is perceived to be less corrupt than Chakwera’s

There is a widespread belief that corruption was less prevalent during APM’s tenure compared to Chakwera’s government and this could enhance APM’s appeal.

Voters often prioritize integrity and transparency in leadership, and a perception of reduced corruption could sway public opinion in APM’s favour.

Public Demand for APM’s Leadership

APM’s potential candidacy may be bolstered by a grassroots demand for his return to power.

There is significant public sentiment or organized support calling for his leadership and this will create momentum for his campaign and increase his chances of winning the election.

APM’s Patience and Resilience

APM’s ability to remain calm and allow demonstrations during his presidency may resonate with voters who value stability and the right to protest.

This patience can be interpreted as a sign of strong leadership, suggesting that he is willing to listen to the concerns of the populace rather than suppress dissent

APM’s Action-Oriented Leadership

APM’s reputation for taking decisive actions rather than relying solely on rhetoric could appeal to voters who are looking for tangible results.

This focus on action may attract those who are frustrated with political promises that have not been fulfilled, positioning APM as a candidate who prioritizes implementation over mere charismatic talk.

APM’s Political Experience

APM’s extensive political background and experience may give him an edge over Chakwera.

Voters often prefer candidates who have a proven track record in governance and a deep understanding of the political landscape, which APM can leverage to build trust and credibility among the electorate.

APM’S Mentorship of Saulos Chilima

APM’s role in grooming Saulos Chilima, who was once seen as a rising star in Malawian politics, is a point of pride for his supporters.

The narrative that Chilima’s potential was stifled under Chakwera’s administration may resonate with voters who feel that leadership should nurture talent and foster growth, positioning APM as a leader who invests in future generations.

Malawians’ Disillusionment with Chakwera’s Leadership

President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration currently face significant backlash due to unmet promises and perceived failures in governance.

It is a public concern that the electorate feels that their needs and expectations have not been addressed and they will most likely turn to alternative candidatea who they believe can offer more effective solutions.

APM can capitalize on this discontent by presenting a clear and compelling vision for the future, contrasting it with the Chakwera administration’s shortcomings.

Malawians’ desire for Familiar Leadership.

The global trend of voters gravitating towards former leaders can play a crucial role in the 2025 elections in Malawi.

Many voters feel a sense of nostalgia or stability associated with past administrations, especially if they believe that previous leaders had a better track record.

If APM can effectively communicate a message of experience and reliability, they may attract voters who are looking for a return to what they perceive as more effective governance.

This trend is not limited to the U.S. in terms of Donald Trump but can be observed in various countries, suggesting that voters often seek familiarity in times of uncertainty.