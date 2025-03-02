Chawezi Banda, a well-known journalist and staunch supporter of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has announced his candidacy as an independent aspirant for the Ndirande parliamentary seat in Blantyre.

Despite his strong ties to the ruling party, Banda has opted to contest outside the MCP framework.

His decision has sparked curiosity and debate among political observers and party supporters.

Many are now questioning why an MCP loyalist would choose to run independently instead of seeking the party’s endorsement.

This has led to speculation about whether Banda fears internal party politics within MCP.

Some analysts believe he might be avoiding potential bias or favoritism in the party’s candidate selection process.

Others suggest he could be distancing himself from any negative perceptions associated with the MCP leadership in Ndirande.

His move raises critical questions about internal democracy and candidate selection in major political parties.

As the campaign period unfolds, it remains to be seen how Banda will position himself against both MCP and opposition candidates.

The people of Ndirande will ultimately decide whether his independence strengthens or weakens his chances at the polls.