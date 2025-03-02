It never rains but pours for the President Lazarus Chakwera’s government as some concerned Civil Servants in Malawi have warned of organizing a strike over discontent with the 20% salary increment.

This comes barely few days after the Civil Servants Trade Union (CSTU) and the Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) agreed with the Government of Malawi to raise the salaries by 20% effective 1 April, 2025.

The CSTU and TUM had earlier demanded a 44% salary hike and 200% hike on transport and special allowances.

The negotiations between the Government Negotiating Team (GNT) and the CSTU culminated in a 20% increase with effect from 1 April 2025.

However, the concerned Civil Servants, through a letter addressed to president Chakwera, CSTU, TUM and other government ministries have described the increment as an insult.

According to the secretary of the concerned Civil servants, Gloria Kagona, the increment does not in any way correspond with the harsh economic realities on the ground, hence calling on the government to revise its decision and make a salary increment of 44-50%, a 200% increase in special allowances and a structured mechanism for regular salary reviews based on inflation and currency devaluation.

The group has since demanded that government should enact the changes with immediate effect, failing which, they will commence an industrial strike on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Efforts to speak to the leadership of CSTU proved futile as their mobile phones could not be reached.