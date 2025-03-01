The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust has urged prospective voters in Balaka district to actively participate in the electoral cycle process and vote for leaders of their choice in the September 16 General Elections.

The Trust’s programme manager responsible for Balaka District, Henry Zekeria, made the call during an interface meeting with people in Lemu village, Traditional Authority Kachenga in the district.

He said: “The awareness campaign aims at wooing potential voters to do the needful and vote for leaders who are passionate about the welfare of their people at heart.”

Zekeria emphasized that participation in the electoral process is a constitutional right and every Malawian is entitled to enjoy it, adding that responsible citizens vote for their voices to count.

He, however, warned the potential voters to be alert and vote for leaders with issue-based campaign messages.

“The Political Party Act prohibits politicians from dishing hand-outs in exchange for votes. If they give you something, receive it. But remember to vote for leaders who have solutions to various challenges you are facing as a community,” Zekeria said.

Group village head Lemu commended Nice Trust for the initiative. He also pledged to trickle down the message to his subjects.

“I will take the message to my subjects because I want eligible voters to exercise their right to vote in the September polls and usher into positions leaders who are ready to offer solutions to the challenges we are facing,” group village Lemu said.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has just finished a voter transferring exercise in Balaka district, which runs from February 25-27, 2025.

Preliminary statistics released by MEC indicate that Balaka District registered 169,829 voters in all the t phases of the registration exercise.

Nice Trust is implementing the “Boma Lathu” Programme in the district with funds from the European Union (EU).

Among others, the programme seeks to empower duty bearers accountable and ensure that authorities are responsible for the concerns raised by their subjects.