The wave of demonstrations that began in Lilongwe and spread to Blantyre has now reached Mzuzu City, as consumers and vendors take to the streets next week to protest the escalating cost of living in Malawi.

A coalition of consumers and vendors in Mzuzu City, representing various markets and transportation operators, has notified the city authorities of their intention to hold a peaceful march on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The planned demonstration is a continuation of similar protests that have been taking place in major cities across the country, including Lilongwe and Blantyre. The protests aim to bring attention to the rising cost of goods and services, which has severely impacted businesses and daily lives.

According to a statement signed by Consumers’ Rights Advocate Mr Gomezgani Nkhoma, Vendors President Gerald Mawulana, and Vendors Secretary Scrivener Dzonzi, the march will commence at Vigwaga Market at 8:30 am and proceed to the city authorities’ office, where a petition outlining their concerns and proposed solutions will be delivered.

The planned route for the march includes converging at Vigwaga Market at 8:30 am, departing at 9:00 am, and proceeding along the MI road to Shoprite Roundabout, then to the Clock Tower Roundabout, before arriving at the city authorities’ office at approximately noon.

The organizers believe that the peaceful march will provide an opportunity for them to express their concerns and prompt the responsible authorities to address their issues with prompt and sustainable solutions.