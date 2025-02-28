The Malawi Police Service is facing intense criticism from the Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum (CSEIF) for its failure to act decisively in the face of escalating political violence in the country, sparking concerns about the police’s ability to maintain public order and protect citizens’ rights ahead of the 2025 General Elections.

This comes as on 26th February 2025, vehicles belonging to opposition legislators, Grace Kwelepeta for Zomba Malosa and Lonnie Chijere Chirwa for Zomba Changalume were vandalized within the National Assembly premises, a place meant to symbolize democracy.

Chihana’s convoy attacked.

Later on Thursday, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enock Chihana‘s convoy was attacked in Lilongwe near Mchesi while returning from a funeral in Area 22. The attackers’ vehicle was identified, yet law enforcement remains passive.

In a press statement, CSEIF Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe has strongly condemned the recent attacks, warning of escalating political violence ahead of the 2025 elections. He specifically highlighted the police’s selective inaction, which is exacerbating the situation.

“This selective inaction contrasts sharply with the swift police response in the Mselema Machinga incident, raising serious concerns about police impartiality and professionalism,” stated Kondowe. “If law enforcement continues to neglect its duty, political actors may resort to self-defence, thereby escalating disorder. We cannot allow a situation where police lose legitimacy due to political bias.”

The CSEIF has urged the government to convene a National Awakening Conference to secure the September 16, 2025, elections and promote nonviolence. The organization has also called for an investigation into the attacks to ensure accountability.

“The Malawi Police Service must arrest and prosecute those involved, using available CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts,” added Kondowe “Parliament must review its security protocols and establish an independent Parliamentary Security Service.”

The organization has also urged the Malawi Human Rights Commission to investigate both attacks within its mandate to ensure accountability. The political parties have also been advised to publicly denounce these acts and ensure their supporters uphold democratic principles.

“Malawi’s democracy must not be hijacked by lawlessness and impunity. We will not stand by as the country descends into chaos due to political intimidation and selective law enforcement,” emphasized Kondowe.

CSEIF says it remains steadfast in its commitment to working with the police, political parties, and all stakeholders to uphold peace and security, ensuring a fair and just democratic process for all.