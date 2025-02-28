FDH Bank has received accolades for its significant contribution to grassroots sports development in Malawi through its K22 million sponsorship of the Mayor’s Trophy, a prestigious youth sports tournament.

Speaking at the Mayor’s Trophy Finals at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe on Friday, Mayor Esther Sagawa, said the bank’s significant investment of K22 million in the tournament has been instrumental in promoting football, netball, and athletics among the youth.

“We are deeply grateful to FDH Bank for their unwavering commitment to the Mayor’s Trophy. This initiative is not only unveiling young talent but also fostering a competitive spirit among the youth and promoting their health and well-being,” said Sagawa.

Mayor Sagawa also took the opportunity to thank all participating schools since the tournament’s inception in 2020. The tournament has featured an impressive 75 schools from Lilongwe Urban, showcasing the immense talent and potential of the city’s youth.

Levie Nkunika, FDH Bank’s Head of Marketing and Communication, echoed Mayor Sagawa’s sentiments, expressing satisfaction with the impact of the sponsorship. “The talent on display is exceptional. If nurtured at secondary and university levels, it will undoubtedly strengthen our national teams in both football and netball,” he said.

Nkunika also highlighted the broader benefits of the initiative, emphasizing the importance of keeping the youth engaged and active. “Beyond sports, this initiative helps our youth stay away from negative influences. We want to help shape responsible citizens for the future,” he added.

The Mayor’s Trophy Finals kicked off spectacularly with a vibrant Brass Band Parade, which wound its way from Area 18 to the Silver Stadium, setting the stage for an exciting day of sporting activities.