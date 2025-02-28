Comedian Tannah, also known as Mr. Broken English, has expressed his intention to contribute to JB’s “Mavyete Malawi Food Relief” initiative, which aims to raise funds from Malawians in the U.S. to provide food for those affected by economic instability in Malawi.

In a recent phone conversation, Tannah did not disclose the exact amount he plans to contribute but emphasized his support for JB’s efforts.

“This is a positive initiative, especially considering the current circumstances Malawi is going through,” he stated, praising JB for addressing the challenges faced by the community through live videos and actionable steps. He noted that JB is like a beacon of hope in these trying times.

While acknowledging that the initiative will provide short-term relief for those going to bed hungry, Tannah stressed the need for lasting solutions to the underlying issues in Malawi, citing corruption, ineffective governance, and entrenched mindsets as major obstacles. “We can’t just put a Band-Aid on a deep wound,” he cautioned.

He lamented the decline of infrastructure in Malawi, saying, “We are moving backward, as we once had one of the best airlines in Africa…but now all of these are in a dilapidated state.” He added that failures often come in bunches, highlighting the challenges facing the nation.

Tannah concluded by noting that the sustainability of the initiative will be assessed based on its impact, and if greater needs arise, similar projects should be implemented regularly. He believes that “Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” emphasizing the importance of ongoing support for such initiatives.