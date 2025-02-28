Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central, Ben Phiri, has reassured the public of his safety following an attack on him within the parliament premises.

Through his Facebook page, Phiri expressed his dismay over the erosion of Malawi’s democracy, which he believes is being undermined by the very security agencies responsible for protecting the country’s institutions and ensuring citizen safety.

“I would like to reassure the public and my constituents that I am safe following the recent unfortunate attacks that occurred within the precincts of Parliament on Wednesday. Special thanks to those who anonymously tipped me that I was one of those targeted by the ruffians that invaded the August House. I escaped in time before barbarism took place.

One of the vehicles which had its tyre deflated.

“It is saddening that our democracy is being deroded under the watch of those security agencies entrusted with safeguarding our institutions and the safety of all citizens. These attacks are not only an assault on individuals but also an attack on the very fabric of our democratic institutions. As one of the 3 arms of Government that keeps the Executive in check, Parliament must be a safe place for healthy debates that shape the country’s policies and development pathways. I deeply sympathize with my fellow honourables Lonnie Phiri and Grace Kwelepeta, who had their vehicle tyres deflated,” he indicated.

He further emphasized that it is alarming and concerning that, despite the presence of the Head of State and robust security forces, such breaches of peace were permitted to occur.

“As a leader and representative of the people, I stand firm in my commitment to ensuring that our Parliament and all its members are able to conduct their duties in an environment of peace, respect, and security. The voices of the people will not be suppressed and dissent will not die under our watch,” he highlighted.

Phiri then stressed the importance of collective effort and adherence to the rule of law, stressing that it’s crucial for safeguarding democracy and preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future, thereby ensuring the continued protection and strengthening of Malawian democracy.