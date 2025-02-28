Renowned musician and politician Allan Ngumuya has issued a strong message to President Lazarus Chakwera, urging him to respond to questions raised by Patience Namadingo at the State House.

Ngumuya expressed concern that the President has yet to address the issues raised during the engagement, particularly those affecting Malawian youths.

He emphasized that Namadingo spoke not just for himself but on behalf of all young people in the country, who are desperate for answers.

According to Ngumuya, the questions posed by Namadingo transcend party politics and demand urgent attention.

He also pointed out that comedian Yankho Seunda raised similar concerns, which remain unaddressed.

Ngumuya warned that if President Chakwera does not take these young voices seriously, both he and his party will face dire consequences.

He reminded the President that today’s youth are different from those of the past and will not be easily manipulated.

Ngumuya criticized the decision to hold what he referred to as “shows” instead of meaningful dialogues with the youth over the past four years.

He questioned why it has taken so long for the President to engage with young people and share his plans for their future.

Comparing the situation to a dinner party, Ngumuya accused Chakwera of inviting young people only after he and the older generation had already enjoyed the meal.

He further argued that the baby boomer generation has used Chakwera for their benefit, rather than advancing the country’s development.

Ngumuya expressed shock over reports that the President handed out K200,000 to each participant at the youth engagement event.

He questioned the justification for such an amount, asking whether it was meant to cover travel expenses or simply an act of bribery.

Estimating that over K30 million was spent in Blantyre alone, Ngumuya speculated that similar amounts were used in Lilongwe and would be used in Mzuzu.

In his calculations, he suggested that the government might end up spending nearly K100 million on these engagements.

He found this expenditure highly irresponsible, given the economic hardships Malawians are facing.

Ngumuya highlighted the struggles of young people, who are resorting to eating wild plants and taking their own lives due to extreme poverty.

He accused the government of arming youth groups with weapons to intimidate and attack political opponents.

He referenced recent violent incidents at Parliament, where young individuals were caught on camera vandalizing MPs’ vehicles.

According to Ngumuya, these acts were orchestrated by ruling party youth wings, raising concerns about political violence.

He questioned whether the money spent on these engagements could have been used for more productive and urgent national issues.

Given Malawi’s current state, he found it troubling that the President prioritizes such engagements over saving the economy.

Ngumuya warned that Malawi is on the verge of collapse if it has not collapsed already.

He criticized the administration for lacking seriousness in addressing the country’s challenges.

He questioned the timing of the President’s youth engagements, asking what tangible benefits young people can expect in just six months before elections.

He also warned Chakwera against false confidence, suggesting that those advising him may be misleading him into thinking he still enjoys public support.

Ngumuya then listed the key crises affecting Malawians that need urgent attention. He began with the issue of hunger, which continues to threaten lives across the country.

He pointed to the skyrocketing price of maize, making the staple food unaffordable for many. He noted the general rise in prices of essential commodities, further worsening the economic crisis.

He highlighted the persistent scarcity of fuel, which has paralyzed businesses and transport. He also pointed to the shortage of medicines in hospitals, which has left many Malawians without access to healthcare.

Ngumuya raised concern over the increasing cases of suicide, which he attributed to economic hardship and hopelessness.

He also mentioned the severe forex shortages, which have crippled imports and investment. Unemployment remains a major issue, leaving many young people without the means to earn a living.

He criticized the high cost of fertilizer, which has made farming unsustainable for smallholder farmers. He pointed out the rising school fees, making education inaccessible for many students.

Ngumuya warned that if these issues are not resolved, Malawians will reject both Chakwera and all former ruling parties in the next election.

He advised young people not to be swayed by parties that have previously ruled and failed to develop the country. He argued that such parties would only serve the interests of a small elite while worsening the nation’s suffering.

Ngumuya urged Malawian youths to vote for a leader with proven experience in government administration. He called for a leader with a clear vision and understanding of the country’s governance and economic systems.

He reminded young voters that past leaders had promised to turn Malawi into a “Singapore,” but had failed to deliver.

He urged them not to fall for the same false promises again. Ngumuya then endorsed Dalitso Kabambe as the best candidate to rescue Malawi.

He described Kabambe as a young, educated, and experienced leader who has worked in various government ministries. He encouraged young people to research Kabambe’s background and make informed choices.

Finally, Ngumuya praised Namadingo for taking a bold stand in speaking out for Malawian youth.

His statement underscores growing frustration among Malawians, particularly the youth, who are demanding real solutions from their leaders