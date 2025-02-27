Hip-hop fans were eagerly anticipating a diss song from Ace Jizy and Bee Jay aimed at Gattah, who had just released a diss track against them. However, in a surprising move, they chose to show maturity by releasing a thank-you song, “Jah Bless,” featuring the legendary duo The Daredevils, comprised of Marcus and his older brother GD.

Upon its release on Monday, both the audio and video of the song have been well-received, particularly due to GD’s exceptional vocals in the captivating chorus and the impressive 16-bar verses delivered by Bee Jay, Marcus, and Ace Jizy, also known as aNyasulu.

GD and Marcus

The track, running for 3:57 minutes, utilizes a verse-chorus format, opening with Bee Jay’s strong verse and his rich, resonant voice.

The title “Jah Bless” means “God bless,” and “Jah” is a Patois term for God or a higher power, commonly associated with Rastafarian culture and derived from “Jehovah,” used in Jamaica. In essence, Bee Jay conveys his success to those who were doubtful of his musical journey.

He underscores that, despite their negativity, he has achieved greatness, referencing the recent awards they won as a testament to his progress and popularity.

As the chorus resonates, “Whoever Jah bless, no man can curse. This isn’t checkers, but chess; we hit it like baseball.” This part of the chorus is delivered by GD, who was recently appointed as one of the judges in the ‘Dolo Amavotera Chakwera’ musical challenge, illustrating that the blessings from God can never be overlooked by any human.

In a similar vein, Marcus, part of the Daredevils duo, also works as a radio host and news anchor at the state-owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

His second verse was well-articulated, highlighting his talent for word manipulation. As he puts it, “Jesus and I were born into the same family through one hand. Don’t get it twisted; we were born with grace,” showcasing the depth of his lyrics.

Finally, Ace Jizy, recognized for his metaphorical lyrics, delivered an impressive 16-bar verse with outstanding word choices and rhymes. He popularized the trending hip-hop phrase ‘Hip hop imakhala ku Lilongwe’ with his captivating verse, which is often used by his fans, while supporters of his rival Gattah assert, ‘Hip hop imakhala ku Blantyre.’

In a striking moment, Jizzy raps, “Jah bless, pano ndinayiphula kale n’nali Jobless, ndumapengesa achina Hannah Jabesi (Tamia Ja). Yachuluka fanbase. Dzina la ambuye kulipanga Glorify, Paja ndi amene anatipanga Qualify, aNyasulu ndizanyimbo ngati Spotify.”