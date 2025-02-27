The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has criticized President Lazarus Chakwera, claiming that his government has failed to fulfill key promises.

During a meeting at the State House, PAC Chairperson Monsignor Patrick Thawale expressed concerns over corruption, economic challenges, and increasing public dissatisfaction.

PAC criticized Chakwera face to face for his failure to combat corruption and the misuse of public funds, despite his promises to address these issues.

Monsignor Thawale stated that the government has not demonstrated accountability or transparency, which were significant pillars of Chakwera’s campaign promises.

The committee highlighted the worsening state of Malawi’s economy and the government’s lack of effective solutions. PAC described the situation as dire and noted that the leadership has failed to deliver on promises of assistance to the people.

The public affairs committee (PAC) also accused the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of suppressing dissent and preventing public protests when Chakwera is a beneficiary of protest. They cited incidents such as the stoning of the president’s motorcade as evidence of mounting frustration among citizens.

PAC strongly warned Chakwera and his party losing public support. “The current political environment indicates that your party may lose power unless significant changes are made. Even in your strongholds, people are losing confidence,” PAC cautioned.

The committee pointed out various issues affecting Malawians, including deteriorating living conditions, widespread corruption, dissatisfaction among civil servants, and a persistent fuel crisis.

The public body emphasized that these problems are real, even if government officials deny their existence.

PAC urged Chakwera to take immediate action to address these challenges and rebuild public trust. “People’s patience is running out. The failures are evident, and decisive action is urgently needed,” the committee stated.

The meeting comes amid growing pressure on Chakwera to deliver results ahead of the 2025 elections. PAC’s strong criticism underscores the increasing disappointment with his administration’s performance.