Lawyer Alexious Kamangila is calling on President Lazarus Chakwera to take decisive action against corruption in the judiciary, just as he did recently in replacing Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe with Vitumbiko Mumba and also appointing Peter Dimba as Labour Minister.

Kamangila’s call for Chakwera to take decisive action against corruption in the judiciary comes amidst growing concerns that the president is dragging his feet on matters of public interest, including allegations of corruption within the judiciary.

In a Facebook post, Kamangila said Malawians are craving tangible action, not just empty promises. According to the lawyer, President Chakwera must take decisive steps to tackle corruption within the judiciary and reclaim public trust before the situation spirals out of control.

“Dr Lazarus Chakwera where is the decisiveness of yesterday on the Judiciary? Mukufuna Innocent Judges and Magistrates who are not Corrupt azathawe kaye miyala ngati Nduna zija m’makhotimu kenako muzapangepo kanthu as the Head of State? Inu a Chakwera, tadzukani… ACT NOW,” Kamangila took to Facebook.

Kamangila also praised President Chakwera’s appointment of Dimba as Minister of Labour, which he described as a “perfect replacement” for Mumba.

“On this one, I can stand tall and applaud Lazarus Chakwera. You see, Dimba is one of those politicians that give you hope. He doesn’t do much as I think he is capable of, and I have personally told him. But let’s give credit where it’s due; Peter Dimba is among the Good ones with the potential to be a Great Politician,” he added.