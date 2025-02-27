Journalists in Malawi have been urged to take a leading role in the fight against corruption by leveraging investigative reporting to promote transparency and accountability.

At a two-day workshop held at Mame Motel in Mzimba, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) called on media professionals to align their efforts with the principles of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy II (NACS II).

The training aimed to equip members of the Hora Press Club with the skills necessary to expose corruption and inspire action against it.

“The media is a powerful tool for uncovering corruption and shaping public opinion,” said Egrita Ndala, Acting Chief Public Education Officer for the ACB. “We need journalists to embrace investigative reporting and collaborate with us to build a corruption-free Malawi.”

The workshop focused on providing journalists with techniques to effectively identify and report on corruption-related issues. This initiative is part of the ACB’s broader mission to foster good governance and strengthen anti-corruption measures across the country.

Hora Press Club Chairperson Ephraim Mkali Banda emphasized the importance of the training, expressing gratitude to the ACB for acknowledging the media’s critical role in driving change.

“This is a turning point for us,” Banda said. “We now have the tools to produce impactful stories that not only inform but also inspire citizens to demand accountability.”

The collaboration highlights the media’s role as a watchdog in society, amplifying efforts to combat corruption and promote good governance in Malawi.

By empowering journalists with investigative skills, the ACB aims to cultivate a nationwide culture of integrity and accountability.

By Flora Banda