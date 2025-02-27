President Lazarus Chakwera made a statement in parliament yesterday, acknowledging that he is not perfect and never claimed to be an angel. This remark was part of a broader admission, where he conceded that he has made mistakes and faulty decisions, including his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Speaking in the August House, Chakwera said the people looking for an angel should vote for someone this year during the September elections.

“Those accusing me of lying are doing so to gain some political mileage, I have never lied in my life,” he explained.

Chakwera then admitted that he is not immune to mistakes just like everyone else.

During the State of National Address on 14 February, 2025, President Chakwera lied in parliament that he constructed police houses in Phalombe, Likoma and Nsanje. The president also lied to the Nation that his government has constructed health centres in Rumphi, Mangochi and Machinga.

According to Chakwera, part of the SONA, that some people are accusing him of lying has been withdrawn.