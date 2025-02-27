The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has criticized President Lazarus Chakwera’s attempt to shift blame onto the opposition and the business community for the economic challenges facing Malawi. The party has offered advice on how Chakwera should address Malawi’s deepening economic crisis.

In a statement signed by Shadric Namalomba, DPP National Publicity Secretary and Party Spokesperson, DPP expressed deep concern over President Chakwera’s statements during Presidential Question Time in Parliament earlier this week.

The DPP has urged President Chakwera to take responsibility for his administration’s actions and work towards finding solutions to the economic challenges facing Malawi rather than pointing fingers at the opposition.

“We believe that it is essential to acknowledge the complexities of the economic situation and work collaboratively to find solutions. Rather than assigning blame, we should focus on finding common ground and addressing the issues that affect Malawians,” reads part of the statement.

The party has highlighted the severity of the economic situation, citing statistics such as the Kwacha’s 102% depreciation since December 2020 and inflation soaring from 8.6% in 2020 to 33.6% in 2024. The price of basic commodities has also skyrocketed, with a bag of maize increasing in price from MK7,500.00 in 2020 to MK120,000.00.

The party has also noted that gross official reserves have plunged from $565 million in 2020 to only $133 million in 2024, covering less than a month of imports. Malawi’s total public debt has ballooned from 43% of GDP in 2020 to 85.4% in 2024.

The DPP has proposed that the President take immediate action to stabilize the Kwacha through disciplined fiscal policies and attracting investment. The party has also called for the unlocking of forex reserves by fixing trade policies and eliminating corruption.

“To address the economic crisis, the DPP proposes (that the government) Revive agriculture with a transparent and efficient Affordable Inputs Programme. End corruption by prosecuting those responsible and implementing real reforms,” DPP tips Chakwera lead government. “ Restore economic stability by implementing sound economic policies and promoting economic growth.”

The party has also called on all Malawians to demand real leadership and reject misleading claims.