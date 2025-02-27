President Lazarus Chakwera continues to blame the opposition for his failures. Yesterday in Parliament Chakwera did the same when he disclosed that investigations by his administration’s intelligence Service have found that the current hyperinflation of prices is being done deliberately by some Asian traders in collusion with one of the opposition parties in order to make Malawians suffer.

According to Chakwera the opposition are trying to use the pain being inflicted on innocent Malawians for their political gain.

Chakwera said his mission is to liberate suffering Malawians from the economic shackles of this cartel.

This is not the first time for Chakwera to put the blame on the opposition especially DPP. He has been doing this since he got into power in 2020, the president always blames DPP for his failures.

Malawians have been lamenting the high cost of living, with many blaming the government for failing to provide solutions to the current economic challenges, including widespread hunger, a crippling foreign exchange crisis, and other pressing issues.