The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust has trained journalists from the Hora Press Club, a network of journalists in Mzimba, on investigative reporting. The training aimed to enhance their ability to uncover critical issues affecting communities and promote transparency in governance.

NICE Program Officer for Mzimba, Aaron Luhanga, highlighted the significance of investigative journalism in holding leaders accountable and improving service delivery. He emphasized that well-researched stories help expose flaws in public systems, leading to necessary reforms.

“Investigative reporting plays a vital role in identifying weaknesses in governance and service delivery. It ensures that those in power are held accountable and that the voiceless have a platform to be heard,” Luhanga said.

He also urged journalists to uphold professionalism, accuracy, and ethical standards when conducting investigations, stressing that credibility is key to making an impact.

Speaking on behalf of the Hora Press Club, General Secretary Blessings Gondwe described the training as an eye-opener. She noted that the knowledge gained would help journalists produce more in-depth and factual reports.

“This training has equipped us with the skills to conduct thorough investigations and ensure that the stories we publish are well-researched and factual,” Gondwe said.

The training also covered the role of journalists in reporting on this year’s general elections. Participants were encouraged to maintain impartiality and provide balanced coverage to ensure credible election reporting.

NICE Trust continues to support media professionals across Malawi in their efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and democracy.