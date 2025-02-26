Three senior officers from Mzimba Police Station were severely beaten by angry passengers after being caught extorting money from a bus driver at Nine Miles.

The officers, identified as Superintendent Thomas Kaira, Head of Operations at Mzimba Police Station, Inspector Alick Masamba, and Inspector Bruse Mgodi, allegedly stopped a South Africa-bound bus and demanded money before allowing it to proceed.

According to a passenger, Shupekire Shawa, the officers followed the bus and intercepted it at Mzimba turn-off, popularly known as Nine Miles. They then began demanding money from the driver, prompting outrage among the passengers.

Sensing foul play, some passengers got off the bus and confronted the officers. When the officers failed to justify their actions, the situation escalated. The passengers overpowered them and delivered a severe beating.

The tension peaked when one of the officers lost possession of his pistol to an angry passenger, further intensifying the chaos.