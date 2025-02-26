A group of Concerned Citizens under the banner ‘People Power Movement’ is demanding transparency and government’s resignation over Malawi’s forex crisis, dismissing claims of sufficient reserves amid severe shortages.

The group has expressed outrage over Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda’s claim that the government has sufficient foreign exchange reserves, an assertion that flies in the face of severe shortages affecting everything from healthcare to fuel availability, leaving many Malawians struggling to make ends meet.

In a statement, Movement leaders Edwards Kambanje and Oliver Nakoma said the statement starkly contradicts the reality on the ground where there are severe forex shortages impacting healthcare, fuel availability, and the importation of essential goods.

“Malawi is grappling with severe forex shortages that have adversely affected various sectors, including healthcare, fuel availability, and the importation of essential goods, such as second-hand clothes. If the government indeed possesses sufficient forex, then why are our vendors still struggling? Why are prices for essential commodities soaring, forcing many Malawians into deeper poverty?” reads part of the statement.

The group has demanded clear and practical answers from the government, questioning who controls the foreign exchange reserves, why they are not accessible to local vendors and traders, and what specific measures will be implemented to ensure fair and effective distribution of forex.

“In light of these issues, we demand that the government provide clear and practical answers: Who is controlling the foreign exchange reserves, and why are they not accessible to local vendors and traders?” asked the group.

Furthermore, the Concerned Citizens of Malawi have expressed concern over the recent decision by Minister of Trade and Industry Sosten Gwengwe to revoke licenses for wholesale traders importing second-hand clothes. While the intention to lower prices is commendable, the organization believes that this action alone will not resolve the root causes of the forex crisis.

“The ministers appear to be clueless, and we should not expect our economy to improve; therefore, this government must resign, be fired, or have their five-year term terminated by the people of Malawi. We call for immediate action to ensure that every Malawian has access to the resources they need for a dignified life,” reads another part of the statement.

The movement has also called for a thorough investigation into allegations of corruption, specifically claims made by Mr Sylvester Namiwa that senior members of the Malawi Congress Party and government officials are benefiting from the forex trade on the black market.

The group has since urged the government to engage openly with all stakeholders to find effective solutions to the forex crisis, saying the future of the nation depends on the government’s ability to respond to such challenges with integrity and transparency.