President Lazarus Chakwera is set to appear before Parliament today, but the session is already clouded in controversy as Leader of Opposition George Chaponda has refused to submit any questions.

Chaponda, who leads the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Parliament, has openly dismissed the engagement as futile, arguing that the government “has no real answers” to Malawi’s worsening economic and governance challenges.

The parliamentary session, which was expected to provide a platform for lawmakers to scrutinize the president on pressing national issues, now risks being overshadowed by the opposition’s boycott.

Chaponda, in a strongly worded statement, expressed frustration over what he described as repeated failures by the Chakwera administration to provide meaningful solutions to the country’s deepening crises.

“This government has turned parliamentary engagements into a mere formality, offering empty rhetoric instead of real answers.

We have raised concerns before, and nothing has changed. Malawians are suffering, the economy is collapsing, corruption is rampant, and yet the president continues to dodge accountability,” Chaponda said.

The opposition’s refusal to participate in the questioning session reflects growing discontent over the government’s handling of economic hardship, rising inflation, and governance issues.

The cost of living has surged in recent months, with the price of essential goods and services skyrocketing, leaving many Malawians struggling to make ends meet.

Critics have accused the Chakwera administration of failing to implement tangible policies to stabilize the economy and curb corruption.

Despite the opposition’s stance, the government remains adamant that Chakwera’s parliamentary appearance is an important exercise in democracy and transparency.

Government spokespersons have dismissed Chaponda’s claims, arguing that avoiding engagement does not contribute to finding solutions.

“We believe in dialogue and accountability. The president will answer all questions put before him. If the opposition chooses not to participate, that is their decision, but we remain committed to serving Malawians,” a senior government official stated.

As Chakwera takes the floor in Parliament, all eyes will be on how he navigates the session amid the opposition’s protest.

While the government maintains that it is working towards solutions, the frustration among Malawians continues to grow.

Whether this parliamentary engagement will restore confidence or further deepen the political divide remains to be seen.