Women Judges Association of Malawi (WOJAM) has called on children in Balaka to work hard in school to become productive citizens of the nation.

WOJAM, through a program called NZOTHEKA, visited Balaka, Nachitheme, EPIC Private, and Andiamo secondary schools, plus Balaka, Bakitha and Ngwangwa primary schools to give inspirational talks.

WOJAM took along clinicians, nurses, lawyers university lecturers and students on the tour to Balaka schools for inspirational talks.

Speaking at Nachitheme Secondary School, WOJAM president Justice Jean Kayira said the meeting was meant to allow students to choose careers of their choice once they finish school.

Kayira who is also Judge of Blantyre High Court, called on the students to always aim high as opposed to look down upon themselves.

She said life has challenges, but hard work overcomes such challenges.

Justice Kayira, therefore, urged girls never to indulge in sexual affairs to avoid pregnancies on top of contracting sexual infections that could compromise their future.

Malawi needs well-educated citizens, and this is why WOJAM is implementing the NZOTHEKA Program to reduce the number of school dropouts among girls due to early marriages, pregnancies and lack of educational support.’ Justice Kayira said.

Quality Assurance Officer in Balaka, Chikosa Mwafulirwa commended WOJAM for promoting child education, saying the organisation’s interventions through Nzotheka will inspire many girls to work hard in pursuit of higher education.

Speaking on behalf of fellow students at Nachitheme School, Angel Basikolo said WOJAM’ visit and inspirational talk were necessary in encouraging girls to remain and work harder in their studies.

Some notable names that took part in the inspiration talk in Balaka are Justice Mandala Mambulasa, Justice Jaba Alide, Counsel Patrick Chinguwo, Registrar of Zomba High Court, and Her Worship Hellen Kachala, among others.