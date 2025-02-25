As the country’s economy continues to sink at an alarming rate, there is relief for two individuals, Chikondi Banda and Billy Shaibu, who have won big with Betpawa through Casino games.

The first individual to walk away with the biggest amount of money is Banda, a Lilongwe-based man who won K140 million after flying an Aviator and JetX.

When he was presented with a dummy cheque, Banda was all over the moon as he promised to consult a financial adviser before investing his money.

“I enjoy playing JetX and Aviator because they are easy to play. This makes it very easy for beginners to learn and enjoy this game,” he said.

He described the moment of his win as surreal.

“It was so unbelievable for me. I just saw the multiplier going up, faster and faster, my eyes were wide open, and when I cashed out, my heart was racing. BetPawa Malawi continues to provide a fun and engaging to bet small with the potential to win big through exciting games like Aviator and JetX,” he said.

He also added, “I also want to invest in my village because my relatives are poor, and I want to improve their lives.”

Shaibu, a fuel attendant based in Mangochi, was the second biggest winner with a whooping K127, 107, 000 after he was introduced to betting by his friend.

He said: “I have already invested some part of the money. I will continue working and ensure that I keep uplifting my family any way that I can, but I will still maintain my job as a fuel attendant to ensure that my family has all the needs,” he said.

Betpawa Southern Region Marketing Coordinator Bita Nakanga reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering unforgettable moments to its customers.

“With these incredible wins, the platform reaffirms its commitment to delivering unforgettable moments and supporting its players in their journeys,” he explained.

Africa’s record winning amount on Aviator is held by a betPawa customer from Ghana, Fuseini Saka, who won MWK 841.3 million in November last year.

In May last year, Jacques Tuziyere, a Rwandan nation doing business in Malawi, became the biggest winner with betPawa after winning K250 million by flying an Aviator.

In the same year, a Ntcheu-based farmer, Peter Vanasiyo, won K200 million in the BetPawa Aero game with a stake of K200.