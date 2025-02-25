Preparations are underway to award top-performing students in the 9th edition of the Mathematics Olympiad at a prize presentation ceremony scheduled to take place on March 3, 2025, at the Mzuzu University (MZUNI) campus.

The Mathematics Olympiad, which is sponsored by Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited, brings together senior-level secondary students from across the country to compete and showcase their mathematical skills. This year, Old Mutual invested MK34 million in the initiative.

According to Patience Chatsika, Old Mutual’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive, the company is thrilled to see the 2024/2025 season come to a close.

“We are excited that finally, we will be presenting prizes to top performing students in the competition. Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad is our flagship sponsorship; this is where we demonstrate our commitment to advancing STEM subjects, which include Science, Technology and Mathematics in Malawi- a catchment area for nurturing young mathematical minds that are needed in the finance services sector,” Chatsika said.

Chatsika emphasized the importance of mathematics in national development, stating that it is the foundation upon which the development of the nation is built. “It has always been crucial in nurturing critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders of tomorrow. This subject empowers students with problem-solving skills, logical reasoning, and creativity, all of which are essential in the development of our nation,” she added.

As the official sponsor, Old Mutual has been supporting the Mathematics Olympiad since 2015 and has also sponsored Malawian students participating in international competitions, such as the Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad (PAMO), where a six-member team from Malawi won a bronze medal.

Mathematics Olympiads are competitive exams designed to challenge and enhance students’ mathematical problem-solving skills.