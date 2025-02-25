The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust has urged politicians to abandon violent politics and focus on issue-based campaigns.

The Programs Officer for NICE Trust in Chikwawa district, Chiyembekezo Gwazayani, made the remarks on Monday when he organized a meeting with Religious Leaders under the banner of Chikwawa Pastors Fraternal.

The meeting was aimed at lobbying the faith leaders to disseminate information to their followers on the need to participate in the coming voters transferring exercise, which is scheduled for 13th to 15th March this year.

Addressing the Religious Leaders, Gwazayani said that Malawi adopted democracy in 1993 through a referendum and as such, it is unfortunate that, for over 50 years, the country still sticks to principles of one-party rule.

According to Gwazayani, the atrocities that are happening in the country by some failed politicians who are sponsoring youths to become violent is a clear indication that, as a country, we are stepping backward, a development which he described as uncalled for.

“In any democratic society, people have the right to follow a political party of their choice without interference. Beating someone or insulting them simply because they are siding with a political party of their choice is a total human rights violation, and if one is found doing that, he or she has to be arrested and face prosecution in line with the country’s laws,” said Gwazayani.

This is coming at a time that several political violence has taken place, with the latest one in Machinga where a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vehicle was stoned and damaged by people suspected to be a group of another political party.

On his part, the Chairperson for Chikwawa Pastors Fraternal, Bishop Geoffrey Tembo has commended NICE Trust for bringing them together to be part of taking the election messages to their followers.

“We stay with people in our communities and churches need to have the right election information for them to vote on the 16th of September this year. They should make informed decisions in voting for their candidates, ranging from Ward councilors, Members of Parliament, and the President,” said Bishop Tembo.

Bishop Tembo then concurred with Gwazayani that in democracy, political violence has no place.

On this note, he pleaded with politicians to stop funding young people to incite violence, saying we are all one as Malawians despite our differences in political affiliation.

Meanwhile, Chikwawa district will be in the third phase of the voter transferring exercise where over 260,000 people are reported to have been registered in the voter’s registration phase three, which took place in the district in November and December 2024.

By Macmillan Mozeyo