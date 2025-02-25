Malawian music fans have been thrown into concern following the hospitalization of legendary musician Giddes Chalamanda.

According to a statement shared on social media by Pemphero Mphande, who has been managing Chalamanda’s affairs recently, the musician was admitted to Chiradzulu District Hospital today after being unwell for some time.

Mphande said the music icon had visited the hospital last week, and his condition necessitated another admission. Fans, friends, and well-wishers have been urged to keep Chalamanda in their thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.

He has since encouraged those wishing to offer support or assistance to reach Chalamanda’s family through: 0983252855 (Airtel, his wife’s line) or 0888181445 (TNM, his number). Well wishers are also encouraged to visit him at the hospital.

The music fraternity and fans across Malawi are wishing a speedy recovery for the beloved musician, Giddes Chalamanda.