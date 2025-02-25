The Ministry of Trade and Industry has announced the immediate revocation of all business licenses for Kaunjika Wholesalers and Retailers.

In a statement, Secretary for Trade and Industry Christina Zakeyo informed the business community and the general public that all entities operating under Kaunjika Wholesalers and Retailers must reapply for their licenses.

The decision, which takes effect immediately, emphasizes the government’s commitment to upholding regulatory standards and ensuring compliance with trade laws. Failure to comply with the directive will result in prosecution, as stipulated by the law.

The Ministry’s move comes at a time when vendors in Lilongwe have taken to the streets to protest against the skyrocketing prices of goods. The protests, which have been ongoing, highlight the growing concerns over the increasing cost of living and the need for government intervention to regulate prices.

The revocation of licenses for Kaunjika Wholesalers and Retailers seems tone-deaf and out of touch with the concerns of the general public. Instead of addressing the root causes of the economic crisis, the government’s actions will likely to inflame tensions and spark even more anger among the vendors, who may view this decision as an attack on their concerns.