Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of the Zomba Diocese led the Catholic Women Association ( CWA) and World Union of Catholic Women Organisation ( WUCWO) in planting 200 trees at St Kizito Church in Machinga.

Speaking during the tree planting exercise, Bishop Chaima said that the church needs to be at the forefront of caring for the environment.

The Bishop, therefore, commended CWA for organizing tree planting exercises and urged all Catholics in the Diocese to also plant trees in their homes and take good care of the trees as opposed to cutting irresponsibility.

“God put man to take charge of His creation. As such the church needs to be on the forefront in caring for God’s creation,” he said.

Chairperson of CWA in Malawi, Christina Lakiyoni thanked Jesuit Center for Ecology and Development (JCED) for donating tree seedlings planted at St Kizito in Machinga

She said the CWA felt the need to plant the trees and asked Catholic women and other people of goodwill in Machinga to take care of the trees to ensure a good survival rate.

JCED Executive Director Fr. Reuben Chifundo Nazonbe said they donated the tree seedlings as one way of supporting the church in its afforestation drive.

He discourages irresponsible tree-cutting and encourages people to plant more trees to conserve the environment.