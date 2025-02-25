Member of parliament for Thyolo Central Ben Phiri says the Chakwera- led administration has failed miserably and giving them another five years will be a disaster, they will definitely kill Malawians.

Speaking in parliament yesterday, Phiri said people out there are suffering, the economy has collapsed and the government of Chakwera is not providing solutions to the current situation which is bad.

“As it stands now this government has failed miserably and to look at another five years term with such a trajectory on how people are suffering what do you want to do? To kill the people it can’t be. There is no way you can want another five years because another five years with this trajectory is a pain,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Malawians have been lamenting the high cost of living, with many blaming the government for failing to provide solutions to the current economic challenges, including widespread hunger, a crippling foreign exchange crisis, and other pressing issues.