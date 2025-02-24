The Malawi Police Service’s swift action in arresting a suspect connected to the attack on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters at Nselema Trading Centre in Machinga has sparked an intense debate about the service’s credibility and professionalism.

The service’s public relations officer, senior superintendent Peter Kalaya has condemned the attacks on the MCP supporters, stressing that such violent acts are criminal and punishable by law.

He stressed that the police are working around the clock to make sure that those connected to the fracas are brought to justice.

Kalaya: We condemn the acts.

“MPS warns Malawians that such acts of Violence are criminal and punishable by the law. The Service has already arrested one suspect barely 24 hours after the fracas and says its officers are on the ground to arrest more as it continues to analyze more evidence gathered on the crime scene,” reads part of the statement issued by Kalaya.

While some quarters have praised the quick response by the police, others have questioned their impartiality and ability to serve the public without political bias. Critics argue that the police’s swift action in this case is in stark contrast to their handling of similar incidents involving the opposition parties.

The debate highlights concerns about the politicization of the police service and the potential for biased law enforcement. Some people have expressed fears that the police may be prioritizing cases involving the ruling party other than the opposition, undermining the principles of equal justice for all.

Chaima: It is disappointing.

Lately, the country has witnessed a spate of gruesome attacks on the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), where suspected MCP supporters are on record attacking them.

For instance, in February 2024, DPP members holding a peaceful blue parade around the capital Lilongwe’s Central Business District (CBD) were attacked by suspected MCP supporters at Mbowe filling station.

Months later, AFORD supporters were attacked in the Dowa district, considered as a stronghold of the MCP.

As that was not enough, panga-wielding-men disrupted peaceful anti-government demonstrations in Lilongwe. However, the seriousness of the police in handling all these matters remains in limbo as the police claim investigations are still underway to track the perpetrators.

On Monday, frustrated Malawians took to Facebook in reaction to reports that the MPS had made progress on the Machinga fracas.

One Madalitso Nkasala wrote: You are very quick and professional when it comes to Violence against ruling party members. A year after the Mbowe incident, there was no arrest. A year after the Dowa incident, where AFORD members were attacked, no arrest was made. Months after Panga-wielding anti-demonstration thugs in Lilongwe, no arrest was made.

Another concerned Malawian, Charles Zatuwa Kamanga, said; “No wonder people change their tune and say it’s a Police state, yes it is true that you can do better since you have reliable sources, but because somebody on the high ranking is oppressing the truth.

“Within 24 hours, you have come up and arrested one; that’s the way to go, but that one in Lilongwe is now water under the bridge. That’s why people have more questions with few answers.”

Thabit Edward wondered: “Is it hard to arrest those individuals in violent conduct in some sections of the country when they do the same? We should be balanced always in discharging our duties.

Meanwhile, political and governance expert, Dr. George Chaima has expressed disappointment on the professionalism of the MPS.

“Unfortunately, our police are acting unprofessionally by taking orders from politicians to act instead of paying their loyalty and allegiance to the ethical law and guidance which provide equitable justice,” said Chaima.

According to a recent Afrobaromerer survey, many Malawians view the police as corrupt and lacking professionalism.