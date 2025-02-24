As the countdown to the September 16 elections continues, the UTM Party intensified its campaign efforts with a major rally in Zomba, led by its presidential candidate, Dalitso Kabambe.

The gathering, attended by thousands of enthusiastic supporters, served as a platform for the party to articulate its vision for Malawi’s future and reinforce its commitment to economic transformation.

The rally, held in Chinamwali, was marked by a vibrant display of UTM’s red colours, with party loyalists waving flags and chanting slogans in support of Kabambe and his leadership bid.

Addressing the crowd, Kabambe outlined his plans to revive the economy, focusing on job creation, investment in mega-farms, and ensuring that every Malawian can afford three meals a day.

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala also took centre stage, emphasizing that the party holds the key to resolving the country’s economic challenges.

He criticized the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), accusing it of failing to fulfil the promises made under the Tonse Alliance.

According to Njawala, MCP sidelined UTM after assuming power, leading to the government’s inability to implement critical economic reforms.

Throughout the event, various party officials and supporters expressed confidence in Dr. Kabambe’s leadership abilities.

Many in attendance voiced their frustrations over the current economic hardships and saw UTM as the best alternative to address issues such as rising food prices, unemployment, and inadequate public services.

The atmosphere in Zomba reflected growing momentum for UTM as it seeks to position itself as the party of change.

With only weeks remaining before the elections, Kabambe and his team continue to traverse the country, engaging with Malawians and presenting their vision for a prosperous future.

The road to September 16 is gaining pace, and as the political landscape heats up, all eyes are on how UTM will fare in the upcoming polls.