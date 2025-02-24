President Chakwera as a master of 100 lies, anomalies, controversies

Malawi24
Chakwera
  1. Chakwera lied that he would resign within 2 years if he doesn’t bring solutions to
    Malawi’s problems. Amid economic turmoil and worsening skyrocketing of essential
    goods and services under his watch, Chakwera is not ashamed to seek his second
    term.
  2. Recently in his state of nation address, Chakwera lied that his government has
    constructed a mortuary in Bolero.
  3. According to member of parliament for Rumphi west constituency, Jonas Mkandawire,
    no new Kamphenda health centre has been constructed, contrary to Chakwera’s
    claims.
  4. Chakwera also claimed that 24 police houses were constructed in Likoma. This is a blue
    lie.
  5. It has been established that the construction of 28 police houses was not completed
    contradicting Chakwera’s lies.
  6. Pathetic that there are no claimed 29 houses for security staff in Phalombe. Chakwera
    lied to the nation.
  7. Construction of Malomo Community Day Secondary School in Ntchisi is not yet
    complete. Chakwera chose to lie to Malawians again.
  8. Reports on the ground reveal that the construction of Namiyasi and Misolo health care in
    Mangochi has not been completed. Chakwera lied too.
  9. President lies between his teeth that the construction of Finiyasi and Liston health post
    in Chakwera is also finished.
  10. Upon ascending to power, Chakwera promised Malawians that he would reshuffle his
    cabinet. Despite the death of his cabinet ministers including Sidik Mia, he reshuffled a
    mini cabinet after over a year.
  11. Chakwera promised Malawians that he would not be the Chancellor of public university.
    Currently, he is.
  12. Chakwera still appoints board of directors contrary to his campaign promises.
  13. Chakwera personally promised Malawians that the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) would
    be headed by a foreign expatriate to enhance its independence. Since he took power,
    ACB has been led by an indigenous Malawian.
  14. President Chakwera promised Malawians that they would be accessing cheap fertilizer.
    On the contrary, high prices of fertilizer have frustrated Malawians into economic abyss.
  15. Chakwera lied that he would fight and eradicate nepotism. Currently, Chakwera’s
    daughter, Veronica is at British embassy despite having questionable credentials.
  16. Chakwera preached against regionalism. On the contrary, most Chakwera’s
    appointments are from Central region from where Chakwera comes.
  17. In his recent address, Chakwera lied to Malawians that the construction of Chizani and
    Chamalala health centres in Mzimba have reached its final phase.
  18. President Chakwera claimed that 18 kilometres of Nyika road has been completed
    when in actual fact, only one kilometre has been constructed.
  19. The President also lied that MK600 million had been disbursed to the National Economic
    Empowerment Fund (NEEF) loans. In reality, only MK150 million has been made
    available.
  20. Chakwera lied in his recent Sona that Lake Malawi belongs entirely belongs to Malawi
    when his minister, Moses Kunkuyu was publicly seen receiving a new map depicting
    Lake Malawi being part of Tanzania .
  21. Chakwera lied to Malawians that the military plane carrying Chilima had reached Mzuzu
    before it crashed contradicting the report of commission of inquiry on the same.
  22. Last year, President Chakwera lied to the nation that he had suspended all domestic and
    foreign trips till March 2024 as part of following economic austerity measures. A few
    days later, he announced  that he would attend an inaugural ceremony of the President
    of Democratic Republic of Congo.
  23. President Chakwera promised a lean cabinet. Unfortunately his first cabinet composed
    of 30 members with husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, and other appeased
    persons.
  24. Hypocrisy is the order  of the day for Chakwera’s government. Soon after taking over
    power, President Chakwera and Saulos Chilima sent his daughter and his mother-in-law
    for diplomatic missions respectively.  This smacks of day-light and open practice  of
    nepotism.
  25. It is unfortunate that Chakwera’s government is replete with unprecedented corruption
    when they promised to crackdown on the same vice. Currently, some former cabinet
    ministers such as Newton Kambala and Kezzie Msukwa are answering corruption
    charges.
  26. During the campaign period, Malawians were promised cheap and affordable fertiliser.
    Much as we don’t  expect prices of  goods and services to remain constant but the
    prices of fertiliser and other farm inputs have exponentially gone high.
  27. Instead of creating one million jobs within one year of Tonse Alliance administration as
    promised, over 600,000 Malawians lost their jobs during the said period.
  28. Most Malawians are struggling to make ends meet under the tutelage of President
    Chakwera. This is contrary to the promises that Malawi would be food secure to the
    extent that every Malawian would afford  to have three meals a day.
  29. With the continuous Kwacha devaluation, education in Malawi has become a privilege
    only to the elite. Many students are dropping out of school due to non-payment of fees.
  30. President Chakwera promised Malawians that he would improve the healthcare system
    once in power. It is pathetic to note that there are no essential drugs in our public health
    facilities. Many Malawians have lost their lives and relatives due to treatable illnesses.
  31. During the campaign period, Chakwera and his team were propagating lies that there
    was no Covid 19 in Malawi. As a result, many Malawians died from Covid 19 since they
    interacted freely during campaign rallies. The demise of Joyce Banda’s son and
    Chilima’s official secretary  are notable examples.
  32. It is pathetic that some elderly Malawians have died without accessing the promised
    government monthly stipend. These are the people who voted for Chakwera in
    anticipation of this promise.
  33. Malawians were promised bullet trains that would be plying from Mzuzu through
    Lilongwe to Blantyre. Much as we do not expect that all promises to be accomplished
    within  a few years, the Tonse Alliance government is clueless on how this project will
    be implemented.
  34. The highly touted cheap passports have not seen the light of the day. Instead, the price
    of passports has exponentially gone up. In addition, one needs to corrupt an officer for
    expeditious passport processing.
  35. Malawians were duped that they would access driver licences that don’t  expire. On the
    contrary, the price of getting a driver licence is exorbitantly high.
  36. Many Malawians are still paying for new water connection contrary to what was
    promised.  Unfortunately, water tariffs  have gone up too.
  37. New electricity connection is not yet free.  Instead, the  Electricity Supply of Malawi
    (ESCOM) raised electricity tariffs making the life of Malawians further  harder.
  38. Primary school education is not yet compulsory. Although it is free, there are some
    additional  expenses which pupils are obliged to pay. In other words, primary school
    education  is not entirely free.
  39. The much-touted duty-free week is not accessible to all Malawians. It seems that it is
    staged to benefit a few individuals.
  40. The Tonse Alliance promise of universal fertilizer subsidy meant that all farmers were
    supposed to be the end beneficiaries.  Reports on ground zero indicate that a few
    farmers received subsidised fertiliser amid controversies that  most suppliers or transport
    contractors are MCP diehards.
  41. President Chakwera has not demonstrated servant leadership at all contrary to the
    campaign promises. If Chakwera is a servant leader, why was he forced to stop over a
    funeral procession in Blantyre last year? Why didn’t Chakwera consider the plight of
    poor Malawians before devaluing the Kwacha?
  42. Prospering together as part of MCP Hi 5 slogan has proved to be a scam. Frankly
    speaking, Malawians are not prospering together. Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance
    gurus are accumulating a lot of wealth at the expense of poor Malawians whose means
    of living are getting harder and harder at the end of each day.
  43. With rampant nepotism, appeasement policy, tribalism and regionalism practised by the
    Tonse Alliance regime in accessing opportunities, Malawians are not united contrary to
    MCP Hi 5 slogan.
  44. It is true that regionalism has taken the centre stage under the tutelage of Reverend Dr
    Lazarus Chakwera. Most cabinet ministers, Principal Secretaries,   Board Chairpersons
    and Chief Executive Officers of Statutory Corporations come from the Central region.
  45. Megafarms have not been launched in most of the districts. Not even bare ground  for
    megafarms has not been identified in all districts.
  46. Chakwera government has been faulted for not being open and transparent. It is replete
    with secrets.  Why wasn’t Chakwera government transparent in exporting labour to a
    war-torn country, Israel?
  47. There are times when President  Chakwera  flouted laid down procedures. This is
    contrary to following rule of law as was promised in MCP Hi 5 slogan.
  48. Upon ascendancy to power, President Chakwera appointed John Biziwiki as the Acting
    Chief Executive Officer of the Marawi Revenue Authority (MRA). The normal procedure
    was for President Chakwera to appoint the new acting Chief Executive Officer from
    within MRA organogram.
  49. During the presidential swearing ceremony of President Chakwera in 2020, there were
    two venues planned for the function. When Malawians queried Chakwera that two
    venues for same function wasted government resources, he promised them a financial
    report would  be prepared and all Malawians would be availed with the same. Up to now,
    such a report has not seen the light of the day.
  50. The Chief Executive Officer of the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), Mr.
    Henry Kachaje is still clinging to his job despite  the fact that the Office of  the
    Ombudsman found that he has a masters  degree from a diploma mill.
  51. Poor fiscal and monetary policies followed by Chakwera regime have plunged  Malawi
    into an economic abyss.
  52. It smacked of total insanity when Chakwera government cancelled the International
    monetary fund (IMF) credit facility clinched by the DPP regime only to apply for another
    one. The Chakwera regime could have used the existing IMF facilities with a view of
    applying for another one after its expiry.
  53. It is pathetic that President Chakwera changed the name of Phalombe district hospital to
    John Chilembwe Hospital. If President Chakwera wanted to honour John Chilembwe, he
    could have built a national hospital in Chilembwe’s name.
  54. It is only during Chakwera’s regime when corruption in the judiciary has reached
    unprecedented levels. Judges and Justices who are suspected of being involved in
    corruption are left scot free to preside over corruption cases.
  55. It is therefore not surprising that corruption suspects such as Kezzie Msukwa have been
    granted court orders to restrain the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) from prosecuting
    them.
  56. The Speaker of the National Assembly is another thorn in the flesh as she is biased and
    political. How could the Speaker  Mrs. Catherine Gotani Hara take part in choosing the
    leader of opposition in parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa.
  57. The bad appeasement policy followed by President has diluted the quality of public
    delivery services.  The business-as-usual mentality has crippled  Government
     Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
  58. Poor public service delivery has  been exacerbated by high incidents of corrupt practices
    in  Immigration, Road Traffic and  Health government departments.
  59. Selective justice is the order of the day for Chakwera’s government. Late Vice President
    Saulos Chilima who was answering corruption charges was not the only culprit of bribery
    and corruption.  Some MCP diehards such as Eisenhower Mkaka, the erstwhile
    Secretary General  of the ruling  MCP was shielded from being prosecuted by ACB. Till
    now, Hon. Mkaka is being suspected of receiving a bribery in the form of Mercedes-Benz
    from a British  business tycoon, Zuneth Sattar.
  60. Chakwera government  continues to waste government resources to compensate
    victims of unfair dismissals and arrests. For instance, according  to an industrial court
    ruling, the former State House Press Officer, Brian Banda was compensated with MK103
    Million Kwacha for unfair dismissal.
  61. It is very pathetic that President Chakwera has exuded no visionary and transformative
    leadership. President Chakwera’s laissez faire style of leadership leaves a lot to be
    desired. No wonder most MDAs casually operate with the business-as-usual mentality
    because President Chakwera thinks that he is more like a traffic officer rather  than the
    driver of the nation.
  62. Chakwera government is well known for squandering government resources  without
    sticking to the budget. This is also the reason why our domestic and foreign debts have
    insanely and exponentially gone high.
  63. The six-year tenure of office for Members of Parliament is unconstitutional.  It is
    supposed to be a five- year term in accordance with the Malawi Constitution. Didn’t
    President Chakwera vow to defend the Malawi Constitution?
  64. It is funny that it is during Chakwera regime that the same term ‘majority’ is being applied
    differently to determine the winner of parliamentary and presidential elections which are
    conducted concurrently.
  65. Hunger has stricken Malawians again and they are going to bed on empty stomach
    while we have large water bodies of Lake Malawi which could have been effectively
    used for the irrigation scheme much touted by Chakwera regime.
  66. Chakwera lied that his government would establish a new police academy as a strategy
    to equip police personnel with crime detection, investigation and prosecution advanced
    skills
  67. Chakwera lied that his government would strengthen the capacity of Malawi’s military so
    that they can competently defend this country. On the contrary, Lake Malawi is on the
    verge of being overtaken by Tanzania.
  68. Chakwera promised Malawians that his government would ensure equitable and
    meritorious distribution of appointments to diplomatic missions. On the contrary,
    Chakwera government has filled such positions largely from the ruling Malawi Congress
    Party .
  69. There is no state of the art national netball complex contrary to Chakwera’s promises.
  70. Many Malawians are dying in hospitals due to negligence or unhygienic practices or lack
    of basic health care facilities.
  71. Many foreigners still own land contrary to Chakwera’s promises.
  72. No modern bus terminals in every district across the country have been established yet.
  73. No bank to give credit to the youth and women has been set up yet.
  74. President Chakwera has been criss-crossing the country instead of working from the
    Capital Hill Office in a regular basis as promised.
  75. ADMARC is not fully functional contrary to the promises that its operations would be
    revitalised.
  76. President Chakwera chose to keep public sector reform report private which entails that
    he showed no political will to transform the public sector.
  77. There is still political interference in the operations of Public service Commission.
  78. No graduate recruitment scheme for the public service has been established yet contrary
    to Chakwera’s promises.
  79. At the end of the Chakwera’s first term, Government services have not been fully
    automated yet.
  80. Twenty percent of the national budget has not been devolved to local councils yet.
  81. Politics still take the centre stage in the operations of chiefs.
  82. Prosecution of corruption cases is still selective, biased and partial.
  83. Some government senior officers and cabinet ministers have not yet declared their
    assets contrary to Chakwera’s promise.
  84. It is clear that the MCP-led government has tolerated and entertained corruption in spite
    of its promise of zero tolerance towards this vice. It is widely believed that President
    Chakwera has become one of the richest persons in Malawi all of a sudden.
  85. There is still political interference in the operations of Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation
    (MBC) with its Chief Executive Officer, George Kasakula, publicly displaying his MCP
    colours
  86. The judiciary is still not fully automated contrary to Chakwera’s promises.
  87. Intelligence agencies still operate under mediocre conditions as President Chakwera can
    easily be told lies without being discovered.
  88. The size of the presidential convoy has not been reduced to less than 10 contrary to
    what Chakwera promised.
  89. Traffic continues to be disrupted when the president is passing by on our road networks.
  90. There is no performance based contract as was promised regarding cabinet ministers
    and they continue working even of they are incompetent.
  91. There is no tangible debt management initiatives contrary to what was promised. Instead
    of reducing domestic and external debt from MK3.6 trillion to MK1 trillion, the current
    total debt is pegged at over MK15 trillion.
  92. There is not effective monetary policy that can sustain low rates of inflation contrary to
    what was promised.
  93. There is still political interference in the operations of the Reserve Bank of Malawi
    thereby contradicting Chakwera’s promises.
  94. No irrigatable hectarage has been raised from 29% to over 50% at the end of
    Chakwera’s first term contrary to what was promised.
  95. There is no political will to promote agricultural mechanisation contrary to Chakwera’s
    promises.
  96. Tourist industry still remains unexplored and underdeveloped contradicting Chakwera’s
    promises.
  97. No new tourist cities have been developed along Lake Malawi in Karonga, Salima and
    Mangochi contrary to what Chakwera promised.
  98. Some primary learners are still learning under the tree contrary to the assurance that
    every child would have access to good learning environment
  99. No laws to criminalise harmful cultural practices have been enacted yet contrary to
    Chakwera’s claims.
  100. The construction of Mombera University still remains a white elephant.