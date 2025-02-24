- Chakwera lied that he would resign within 2 years if he doesn’t bring solutions to
Malawi’s problems. Amid economic turmoil and worsening skyrocketing of essential
goods and services under his watch, Chakwera is not ashamed to seek his second
term.
- Recently in his state of nation address, Chakwera lied that his government has
constructed a mortuary in Bolero.
- According to member of parliament for Rumphi west constituency, Jonas Mkandawire,
no new Kamphenda health centre has been constructed, contrary to Chakwera’s
claims.
- Chakwera also claimed that 24 police houses were constructed in Likoma. This is a blue
lie.
- It has been established that the construction of 28 police houses was not completed
contradicting Chakwera’s lies.
- Pathetic that there are no claimed 29 houses for security staff in Phalombe. Chakwera
lied to the nation.
- Construction of Malomo Community Day Secondary School in Ntchisi is not yet
complete. Chakwera chose to lie to Malawians again.
- Reports on the ground reveal that the construction of Namiyasi and Misolo health care in
Mangochi has not been completed. Chakwera lied too.
- President lies between his teeth that the construction of Finiyasi and Liston health post
in Chakwera is also finished.
- Upon ascending to power, Chakwera promised Malawians that he would reshuffle his
cabinet. Despite the death of his cabinet ministers including Sidik Mia, he reshuffled a
mini cabinet after over a year.
- Chakwera promised Malawians that he would not be the Chancellor of public university.
Currently, he is.
- Chakwera still appoints board of directors contrary to his campaign promises.
- Chakwera personally promised Malawians that the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) would
be headed by a foreign expatriate to enhance its independence. Since he took power,
ACB has been led by an indigenous Malawian.
- President Chakwera promised Malawians that they would be accessing cheap fertilizer.
On the contrary, high prices of fertilizer have frustrated Malawians into economic abyss.
- Chakwera lied that he would fight and eradicate nepotism. Currently, Chakwera’s
daughter, Veronica is at British embassy despite having questionable credentials.
- Chakwera preached against regionalism. On the contrary, most Chakwera’s
appointments are from Central region from where Chakwera comes.
- In his recent address, Chakwera lied to Malawians that the construction of Chizani and
Chamalala health centres in Mzimba have reached its final phase.
- President Chakwera claimed that 18 kilometres of Nyika road has been completed
when in actual fact, only one kilometre has been constructed.
- The President also lied that MK600 million had been disbursed to the National Economic
Empowerment Fund (NEEF) loans. In reality, only MK150 million has been made
available.
- Chakwera lied in his recent Sona that Lake Malawi belongs entirely belongs to Malawi
when his minister, Moses Kunkuyu was publicly seen receiving a new map depicting
Lake Malawi being part of Tanzania .
- Chakwera lied to Malawians that the military plane carrying Chilima had reached Mzuzu
before it crashed contradicting the report of commission of inquiry on the same.
- Last year, President Chakwera lied to the nation that he had suspended all domestic and
foreign trips till March 2024 as part of following economic austerity measures. A few
days later, he announced that he would attend an inaugural ceremony of the President
of Democratic Republic of Congo.
- President Chakwera promised a lean cabinet. Unfortunately his first cabinet composed
of 30 members with husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, and other appeased
persons.
- Hypocrisy is the order of the day for Chakwera’s government. Soon after taking over
power, President Chakwera and Saulos Chilima sent his daughter and his mother-in-law
for diplomatic missions respectively. This smacks of day-light and open practice of
nepotism.
- It is unfortunate that Chakwera’s government is replete with unprecedented corruption
when they promised to crackdown on the same vice. Currently, some former cabinet
ministers such as Newton Kambala and Kezzie Msukwa are answering corruption
charges.
- During the campaign period, Malawians were promised cheap and affordable fertiliser.
Much as we don’t expect prices of goods and services to remain constant but the
prices of fertiliser and other farm inputs have exponentially gone high.
- Instead of creating one million jobs within one year of Tonse Alliance administration as
promised, over 600,000 Malawians lost their jobs during the said period.
- Most Malawians are struggling to make ends meet under the tutelage of President
Chakwera. This is contrary to the promises that Malawi would be food secure to the
extent that every Malawian would afford to have three meals a day.
- With the continuous Kwacha devaluation, education in Malawi has become a privilege
only to the elite. Many students are dropping out of school due to non-payment of fees.
- President Chakwera promised Malawians that he would improve the healthcare system
once in power. It is pathetic to note that there are no essential drugs in our public health
facilities. Many Malawians have lost their lives and relatives due to treatable illnesses.
- During the campaign period, Chakwera and his team were propagating lies that there
was no Covid 19 in Malawi. As a result, many Malawians died from Covid 19 since they
interacted freely during campaign rallies. The demise of Joyce Banda’s son and
Chilima’s official secretary are notable examples.
- It is pathetic that some elderly Malawians have died without accessing the promised
government monthly stipend. These are the people who voted for Chakwera in
anticipation of this promise.
- Malawians were promised bullet trains that would be plying from Mzuzu through
Lilongwe to Blantyre. Much as we do not expect that all promises to be accomplished
within a few years, the Tonse Alliance government is clueless on how this project will
be implemented.
- The highly touted cheap passports have not seen the light of the day. Instead, the price
of passports has exponentially gone up. In addition, one needs to corrupt an officer for
expeditious passport processing.
- Malawians were duped that they would access driver licences that don’t expire. On the
contrary, the price of getting a driver licence is exorbitantly high.
- Many Malawians are still paying for new water connection contrary to what was
promised. Unfortunately, water tariffs have gone up too.
- New electricity connection is not yet free. Instead, the Electricity Supply of Malawi
(ESCOM) raised electricity tariffs making the life of Malawians further harder.
- Primary school education is not yet compulsory. Although it is free, there are some
additional expenses which pupils are obliged to pay. In other words, primary school
education is not entirely free.
- The much-touted duty-free week is not accessible to all Malawians. It seems that it is
staged to benefit a few individuals.
- The Tonse Alliance promise of universal fertilizer subsidy meant that all farmers were
supposed to be the end beneficiaries. Reports on ground zero indicate that a few
farmers received subsidised fertiliser amid controversies that most suppliers or transport
contractors are MCP diehards.
- President Chakwera has not demonstrated servant leadership at all contrary to the
campaign promises. If Chakwera is a servant leader, why was he forced to stop over a
funeral procession in Blantyre last year? Why didn’t Chakwera consider the plight of
poor Malawians before devaluing the Kwacha?
- Prospering together as part of MCP Hi 5 slogan has proved to be a scam. Frankly
speaking, Malawians are not prospering together. Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance
gurus are accumulating a lot of wealth at the expense of poor Malawians whose means
of living are getting harder and harder at the end of each day.
- With rampant nepotism, appeasement policy, tribalism and regionalism practised by the
Tonse Alliance regime in accessing opportunities, Malawians are not united contrary to
MCP Hi 5 slogan.
- It is true that regionalism has taken the centre stage under the tutelage of Reverend Dr
Lazarus Chakwera. Most cabinet ministers, Principal Secretaries, Board Chairpersons
and Chief Executive Officers of Statutory Corporations come from the Central region.
- Megafarms have not been launched in most of the districts. Not even bare ground for
megafarms has not been identified in all districts.
- Chakwera government has been faulted for not being open and transparent. It is replete
with secrets. Why wasn’t Chakwera government transparent in exporting labour to a
war-torn country, Israel?
- There are times when President Chakwera flouted laid down procedures. This is
contrary to following rule of law as was promised in MCP Hi 5 slogan.
- Upon ascendancy to power, President Chakwera appointed John Biziwiki as the Acting
Chief Executive Officer of the Marawi Revenue Authority (MRA). The normal procedure
was for President Chakwera to appoint the new acting Chief Executive Officer from
within MRA organogram.
- During the presidential swearing ceremony of President Chakwera in 2020, there were
two venues planned for the function. When Malawians queried Chakwera that two
venues for same function wasted government resources, he promised them a financial
report would be prepared and all Malawians would be availed with the same. Up to now,
such a report has not seen the light of the day.
- The Chief Executive Officer of the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), Mr.
Henry Kachaje is still clinging to his job despite the fact that the Office of the
Ombudsman found that he has a masters degree from a diploma mill.
- Poor fiscal and monetary policies followed by Chakwera regime have plunged Malawi
into an economic abyss.
- It smacked of total insanity when Chakwera government cancelled the International
monetary fund (IMF) credit facility clinched by the DPP regime only to apply for another
one. The Chakwera regime could have used the existing IMF facilities with a view of
applying for another one after its expiry.
- It is pathetic that President Chakwera changed the name of Phalombe district hospital to
John Chilembwe Hospital. If President Chakwera wanted to honour John Chilembwe, he
could have built a national hospital in Chilembwe’s name.
- It is only during Chakwera’s regime when corruption in the judiciary has reached
unprecedented levels. Judges and Justices who are suspected of being involved in
corruption are left scot free to preside over corruption cases.
- It is therefore not surprising that corruption suspects such as Kezzie Msukwa have been
granted court orders to restrain the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) from prosecuting
them.
- The Speaker of the National Assembly is another thorn in the flesh as she is biased and
political. How could the Speaker Mrs. Catherine Gotani Hara take part in choosing the
leader of opposition in parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa.
- The bad appeasement policy followed by President has diluted the quality of public
delivery services. The business-as-usual mentality has crippled Government
Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
- Poor public service delivery has been exacerbated by high incidents of corrupt practices
in Immigration, Road Traffic and Health government departments.
- Selective justice is the order of the day for Chakwera’s government. Late Vice President
Saulos Chilima who was answering corruption charges was not the only culprit of bribery
and corruption. Some MCP diehards such as Eisenhower Mkaka, the erstwhile
Secretary General of the ruling MCP was shielded from being prosecuted by ACB. Till
now, Hon. Mkaka is being suspected of receiving a bribery in the form of Mercedes-Benz
from a British business tycoon, Zuneth Sattar.
- Chakwera government continues to waste government resources to compensate
victims of unfair dismissals and arrests. For instance, according to an industrial court
ruling, the former State House Press Officer, Brian Banda was compensated with MK103
Million Kwacha for unfair dismissal.
- It is very pathetic that President Chakwera has exuded no visionary and transformative
leadership. President Chakwera’s laissez faire style of leadership leaves a lot to be
desired. No wonder most MDAs casually operate with the business-as-usual mentality
because President Chakwera thinks that he is more like a traffic officer rather than the
driver of the nation.
- Chakwera government is well known for squandering government resources without
sticking to the budget. This is also the reason why our domestic and foreign debts have
insanely and exponentially gone high.
- The six-year tenure of office for Members of Parliament is unconstitutional. It is
supposed to be a five- year term in accordance with the Malawi Constitution. Didn’t
President Chakwera vow to defend the Malawi Constitution?
- It is funny that it is during Chakwera regime that the same term ‘majority’ is being applied
differently to determine the winner of parliamentary and presidential elections which are
conducted concurrently.
- Hunger has stricken Malawians again and they are going to bed on empty stomach
while we have large water bodies of Lake Malawi which could have been effectively
used for the irrigation scheme much touted by Chakwera regime.
- Chakwera lied that his government would establish a new police academy as a strategy
to equip police personnel with crime detection, investigation and prosecution advanced
skills
- Chakwera lied that his government would strengthen the capacity of Malawi’s military so
that they can competently defend this country. On the contrary, Lake Malawi is on the
verge of being overtaken by Tanzania.
- Chakwera promised Malawians that his government would ensure equitable and
meritorious distribution of appointments to diplomatic missions. On the contrary,
Chakwera government has filled such positions largely from the ruling Malawi Congress
Party .
- There is no state of the art national netball complex contrary to Chakwera’s promises.
- Many Malawians are dying in hospitals due to negligence or unhygienic practices or lack
of basic health care facilities.
- Many foreigners still own land contrary to Chakwera’s promises.
- No modern bus terminals in every district across the country have been established yet.
- No bank to give credit to the youth and women has been set up yet.
- President Chakwera has been criss-crossing the country instead of working from the
Capital Hill Office in a regular basis as promised.
- ADMARC is not fully functional contrary to the promises that its operations would be
revitalised.
- President Chakwera chose to keep public sector reform report private which entails that
he showed no political will to transform the public sector.
- There is still political interference in the operations of Public service Commission.
- No graduate recruitment scheme for the public service has been established yet contrary
to Chakwera’s promises.
- At the end of the Chakwera’s first term, Government services have not been fully
automated yet.
- Twenty percent of the national budget has not been devolved to local councils yet.
- Politics still take the centre stage in the operations of chiefs.
- Prosecution of corruption cases is still selective, biased and partial.
- Some government senior officers and cabinet ministers have not yet declared their
assets contrary to Chakwera’s promise.
- It is clear that the MCP-led government has tolerated and entertained corruption in spite
of its promise of zero tolerance towards this vice. It is widely believed that President
Chakwera has become one of the richest persons in Malawi all of a sudden.
- There is still political interference in the operations of Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation
(MBC) with its Chief Executive Officer, George Kasakula, publicly displaying his MCP
colours
- The judiciary is still not fully automated contrary to Chakwera’s promises.
- Intelligence agencies still operate under mediocre conditions as President Chakwera can
easily be told lies without being discovered.
- The size of the presidential convoy has not been reduced to less than 10 contrary to
what Chakwera promised.
- Traffic continues to be disrupted when the president is passing by on our road networks.
- There is no performance based contract as was promised regarding cabinet ministers
and they continue working even of they are incompetent.
- There is no tangible debt management initiatives contrary to what was promised. Instead
of reducing domestic and external debt from MK3.6 trillion to MK1 trillion, the current
total debt is pegged at over MK15 trillion.
- There is not effective monetary policy that can sustain low rates of inflation contrary to
what was promised.
- There is still political interference in the operations of the Reserve Bank of Malawi
thereby contradicting Chakwera’s promises.
- No irrigatable hectarage has been raised from 29% to over 50% at the end of
Chakwera’s first term contrary to what was promised.
- There is no political will to promote agricultural mechanisation contrary to Chakwera’s
promises.
- Tourist industry still remains unexplored and underdeveloped contradicting Chakwera’s
promises.
- No new tourist cities have been developed along Lake Malawi in Karonga, Salima and
Mangochi contrary to what Chakwera promised.
- Some primary learners are still learning under the tree contrary to the assurance that
every child would have access to good learning environment
- No laws to criminalise harmful cultural practices have been enacted yet contrary to
Chakwera’s claims.
- The construction of Mombera University still remains a white elephant.