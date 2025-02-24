People at Nselema Trading Center in Machinga district have ruined a car belonging to Hassan Chikuta, the Eastern Region Vice President of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), who was on his way to Malundani to conduct a political rally.

One of the eyewitnesses to the incident, Cassim James, said that a car was part of the convoy carrying security personnel.

He stated that upon arrival at Nselema, they saw a vendor selling fuel, and the security men quickly got out of the car, seized the fuel from the vendor and then warned the market people that they had the authority to fire the market.

This angered the people at the market, who started stoning the three security men, including the driver. They then fled, leaving the car behind stoned by the angry crowd.

The matter has been brought under control by the Machinga police, who rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the incident.