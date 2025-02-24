A significant reforestation effort is underway in Lilongwe, as 1,000 additional trees have been planted at Lilongwe Bridge in Area 33, marking a major milestone in the city’s ecological restoration efforts.

This initiative is part of a broader commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship led by Castel Malawi Limited, which has been at the forefront of reforestation efforts in the region since the 2022/2023 tree planting season. The project’s focus on reforestation and sustainable land management is expected to have a positive impact on the local ecosystem and communities.

The company planted an additional 1,000 trees, an initiative that spans all three regions, including Lilongwe Area 33 Lilongwe Bridge, Blantyre’s Mudi Catchment area, and Kaning’ina Forest in Mzuzu, which is an ongoing tree restoration effort aimed to protect crucial water catchment areas and promote long-term ecological balance.

Kolomba replanting a tree in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the tree replanting event, Castel Malawi Limited’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Linda Kolomba, emphasized that the company’s efforts go beyond planting trees, focusing on sustainability.

“We are not just planting, but we are reforesting because we started this project in the 2022-2023 planting season. Looking at the survival rate, especially here in Lilongwe, we planted 2,000 trees in 2022-2023, and we have had a 100% survival rate. The council asked us to extend the lot of land that we adopted from and that is why this year we have planted 1,000 more trees. Our goal is to have a sustainable project,” said Kolomba

Kolomba further highlighted the company’s commitment to giving back to the communities, considering that 90% of Castel Malawi’s production processes rely on water.

“We use a lot of water in our products. So, it is core for us as a company to give back to our stakeholders and the communities that rely on the same water resources in their everyday lives. This project is about being a reliable stakeholder and ensuring that we contribute to a sustainable future for Malawi,” said Kolomba.

Speaking during the event, Lilongwe City Council Deputy Mayor Ruth Chingwalu expressed appreciation for Castel Malawi’s contribution to restoring the city’s greenery.

“The Lilongwe City Council is happy with what Castel Malawi is doing. This project started in 2022-2023, and Castel Malawi has been planting trees in Lilongwe City. As you know, Lilongwe City has faced many environmental challenges, including floods. These trees will help maintain the city’s ecological balance and restore forests lost to urban expansion and infrastructure development,” said Chingwalu.

In his remarks, the Lilongwe City Council Environment Officer, Cedric Tambala, praised Castel Malawi for assisting the city in addressing deforestation challenges.

“The Lilongwe River has been greatly affected by illegal tree cutting. When companies like Castel Malawi step up to plant trees, it is a huge relief for the city council. Our strategic plan prioritizes reforesting degraded areas, and Castel Malawi’s efforts align perfectly with our goals,” said Tambala.

With a five-year vision in place, Castel Malawi aims to achieve a 100% tree survival rate, fostering the development of semi-mature forests.