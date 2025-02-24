The Malawian government has entered into a five-year passport supply contract worth $29,975,450 (about K52.7 billion) with Indian firm Madras Security Printers Private Limited, replacing local ICT company E-Tech Systems.

However, concerns have arisen regarding the transparency of the procurement process, as the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) remains evasive on whether it vetted the contract.

The deal, which runs until 2030, follows a series of disruptions in Malawi’s passport issuance system.

The government had previously terminated a controversial $60.8 million contract with Techno Brain in December 2021, citing irregularities.

To manage the transition, authorities engaged E-Tech Systems in April 2023 for a temporary passport solution, but with the signing of the new deal, Madras Security Printers will now take over passport production.

When asked about PPDA’s role in the new contract, spokesperson Kate Kujaliwa refused to provide direct answers, stating: “Do your research to find out if the said procurement was submitted to PPDA because not all procurements are submitted to the authority.”

Further raising transparency concerns, Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, whose office is responsible for reviewing government contracts, claimed he was unaware that a new contract had been signed. In an interview, Chakaka-Nyirenda admitted: “I am blank, and the contract is yet to be submitted to my office. I didn’t know about Madras. I am hearing it now from you.”

Despite this, Minister of Homeland Security Ezekiel Ching’oma assured that the procurement followed due process.

He explained that the government used a restricted tender approach, shortlisting 25 companies before selecting six finalists—four Malawian-owned and two international firms. Ching’oma insisted that PPDA, the Government Contracting Unit, and the Ministry of Justice were all involved in approving the contract.

Ching’oma expressed optimism that the new supplier would significantly improve passport issuance. Madras Security Printers is expected to produce over 2,000 passports per day, compared to the current capacity of fewer than 1,000.

“This is a great milestone for the country and its citizens,” he stated.

“The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services will be able to clear the backlog within record time and also reduce the waiting time for passport applicants.”

He further assured that, under the new arrangement, passports for normal applicants would be processed within 10 working days, a vast improvement from the current lengthy delays.

The signing of the new contract comes three years after the controversial cancellation of Techno Brain’s $60.8 million passport deal. Chakaka-Nyirenda had previously criticized the Techno Brain contract for irregularities, arguing that it should never have been signed in the first place.

Following the contract termination, passport issuance in Malawi suffered multiple disruptions.

In February 2023, the Immigration Department was forced to suspend passport processing due to a system failure. President Lazarus Chakwera later revealed in Parliament that the system had been hacked by “digital mercenaries” demanding a ransom from the government.

This led to widespread allegations that Techno Brain may have played a role in the hacking, though the company denied any involvement.

To mitigate the crisis, the government temporarily re-engaged Techno Brain before switching to E-Tech Systems.

However, ongoing challenges necessitated a long-term solution, leading to the decision to award the new contract to Madras Security Printers.

With growing concerns over the procurement process, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has yet to provide an official comment. ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala has asked for more time before responding to inquiries regarding potential irregularities in the contract award.

As the government moves forward with its new passport deal, questions remain about whether lessons have been learned from past controversies.

While authorities promise efficiency and improved service delivery, the lack of transparency in the contract’s approval raises concerns about accountability in government procurement processes.