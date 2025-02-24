A heart-wrenching appeal for assistance has been made by 90-year-old Patuma Wotchi, a grandmother from Mangumba village in Zomba district, who is struggling to care for her four orphaned grandchildren.

Wotchi, who has taken on the responsibility of raising her grandchildren after their parents passed away way back, is facing immense challenges in providing for their basic needs. Despite her best efforts, she is unable to feed, clothe, and provide proper care for the children, which has severely impacted their education.

“They are not going to school now, so where are we going to get help?” Wotchi lamented. “At first, it was not that difficult because my husband was helping to take care of the children, but he died in 2020.”

The loss of her husband has left a significant void, and Wotchi is now shouldering the entire responsibility of caring for her grandchildren. The situation is dire, with the family struggling to access necessities like food and clothing.

Meanwhile, the Director of One For All Technical School, James Kajawo, has provided Wotchi with a small amount of money and sewn clothes for the children. Kajawo has also appealed to the public to come forward and assist Wotchi, citing her advanced age and the challenging circumstances she faces.

As Wotchi awaits further assistance, her plight serves as a poignant reminder of the struggles faced by many vulnerable families in Malawi.