The ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has accused the main opposition, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), of allegedly fueling political violence ahead of the September 16, 2025, general elections.

This comes barely a day after unknown people stoned vehicles belonging to the MCP members and government officials on their way to a political rally at Nselema trading centre, Machinga District.

MCP publicity secretary, Jessie Kabwila has since pointed fingers at the DPP for masterminding the attack.

The stoned vehicle.

Kabwila said over 40 MCP members sustained various degrees of injuries, with 25 in critical condition and receiving medical treatment at Machinga District Hospital.

She has since condemned the attack.

“Malawi is a free country where everybody has the right to hold political rallies anywhere without fear of violence. Intelligence indicates that the DPP plotted the violent acts,” said Kabwila.

She further expressed disappointment that while the MCP has allowed the DPP to campaign freely in MCP strongholds, the DPP continues to do the opposite.

However, DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, while not accepting responsibility for the attack, has condemned the violent acts against MCP members.

Namalomba, through a press statement he has issued, said political violence is unacceptable and contradicts the democratic principles Malawi upholds, emphasizing that such acts threaten national peace and stability, especially as the country is preparing for a general election.