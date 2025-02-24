In a surprising turn of events, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has launched the construction of four health posts in Nkhata Bay District, stating that they will be completed within three months.

This comes despite President Lazarus Chakwera previously declaring in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) that these facilities had already been built and completed.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at four locations: Chimbere in Chintheche, Kayowozi at Chitheka, Banda at Usisya, and another undisclosed site. The initiative is part of the government’s efforts to improve healthcare access in rural communities.

However, the launch has raised questions among Malawians, as it directly contradicts the president’s SONA statement, in which he assured the nation that the government had already completed these health facilities. The contradiction has sparked criticism and concerns over transparency in public infrastructure projects.

Community members and stakeholders in Nkhata Bay have expressed mixed reactions. While some welcome the construction as a much-needed development, others are questioning whether government officials misled the public about the project’s progress.

Political analyst Griffin Maruwasa described the situation as a sign of weak project oversight and communication failures within the government.

“This contradiction exposes serious flaws in project monitoring and reporting. If the president was misinformed, then there are gaps in how information is handled within government institutions. Malawians deserve transparency and accountability in public infrastructure projects,” said Maruwasa.

As calls for clarification grow, authorities are under pressure to explain the discrepancy and ensure that future project reporting aligns with on-the-ground realities.