Political activist Bon Kalindo has called on women in the country not to look down on themselves but to stand up to share their concerns that Malawians are in pain and suffering during the reign of President Lazarus Chakwera and his MCP.

Kalindo has thanked two women, Tamia Jah and Thandie Khumbanyiwa, for being true activists who are patriotic to the country, urging women to follow them in a quest to liberate their country from the shackles of MCP dictatorship.

He has encouraged Malawians to join in a “Campaign of Name and Shame“ to expose MCP ministers and President Chakwera for taking Malawi as their garden to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor people.

Speaking through an audio clip, Kalindo has urged Malawians to report corruption by MCP senior ministers to Bakili Muluzi TV, Comrade Mtanyiwa, himself and other genuine activists who are standing for nothing but justice.

Kalindo has warned the youth in Malawi to think outside the box that they have sailed through pain and suffering for the past 5 years, and that is why President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is inviting them to the State House for an engagement meeting on the SONA.

He said MCP is a government which is run by crooks, claiming that the youth were invited to an engagement meeting to be held at the Town Hall in Lilongwe only to see that the function was held at the State House.

The activist has described President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s engagement with the youth on the SONA as a sign of a dying horse, claiming that he wants to be seen as relevant to the youth and the country to woo support from Malawians to vote for him on the 16th September 2025 elections.

He has questioned the criteria used to identify the youth that went to the State House, claiming that those were sons and daughters of prominent people in the MCP, saying even the questions posed to the President had the smell of the MCP to prove that President Chakwera has the welfare of youth at heart.

On job creation, Kalindo said the MCP government prioritizes those who have names connected to senior members of the MCP, citing recruitment of MDF soldiers, which has proved that corruption is deep-rooted in Malawi, where others without connections are being sent away.

Kalindo said the MCP has taken over the mandate of Parliament, saying this is the first time in the history of the country that the SONA outside Parliament for adoption and not Parliament adopting it clear evidence that the MCP is Parliament itself.

He has finally advised President Chakwera to accept that he has failed to run the country, saying 20 million plus citizens regret having voted for him in 2020 to power and his name will go down in the country’s history as the worst President Malawi has ever had since 1994.