Malawian filmmaker Sukez has warned youths against being exploited by politicians, citing his own experience where a major political party solicited his camera equipment and personnel for free with promises of future rewards, only to ignore him after winning the 2020 election.

Sukez shared his cautionary tale in a recent Facebook post, advising young people to be cautious and focus on building their own futures, rather than relying on handouts or promises from politicians.

“My fellow youths, learn from my experience—don’t let these politicians use you and discard you later,” Sukez cautioned in his post. “When we calculated the value of what they needed, it was in the millions, yet they wanted it all for free—promising that once akawina, they wouldn’t forget us. Lol, what a joke.”

Sukez, driven by curiosity, allowed politicians to use his equipment for free, hoping for future compensation. However, his optimism quickly turned to disappointment when the same politicians ignored him after winning the 2020 election.

“I remember that time I was launching my film, all I wanted was for them to come as guests, nothing serious, but foni inkayakhidwa ndikomwe?” he recalled.

Sukez now advises youths to focus on their own journey, leveraging their talents, education, and skills to build a sustainable future. He cautions against relying on handouts or promises of a better tomorrow, emphasizing that nothing is guaranteed and people’s intentions can shift.

“When I needed some of these politicians the most, I guess had already deleted my number. I won’t say all politicians are bad, but most of them ndi ma KHULUKU, makamaka awawa,” he concluded.

As Malawi gears up for its elections in September, Sukez’s cautionary tale serves as a timely reminder to young people to be wary of politicians who promise the world but fail to deliver.