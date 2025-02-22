A devastating incident has shaken the community of Chileka in Blantyre as two standard 8 pupils at Matindi Primary School lost their lives in a tragic drowning incident at the Namwiri Community dam.

The hearts of parents, teachers, and the entire community go out to the families of Harrison Mazimbo, 15, and Samson Bwanali, 16, whose lives were cut short in the prime of their youth.

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, the two pupils, along with their colleagues, had deserted lessons to swim in the dam. Tragedy struck when Harrison jumped into the water and failed to swim back to the edge. In a heroic attempt to rescue his friend, Samson dived into the water and managed to hook Harrison onto his back, but unfortunately, was unable to make it out of the water.

Their friends immediately alerted nearby authorities, who notified the Lunzu police unit. Officers rushed to the scene and, after an hour-long search, retrieved the bodies of the two pupils. The bodies were taken to Mlambe Mission Hospital, where a postmortem revealed that death was due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

Harrison Mazimbo hailed from Mponda village, while Samson Bwanali was from Maleule village, both from Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.

In the wake of this tragic incident, Sergeant Jonathan Phillips, Public Relations Officer for Chileka Police Station, appealed to guardians and teachers to closely monitor and track the movements of their children and students to prevent similar incidents in the future.