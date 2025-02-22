Mzimba District Hospital is under intense pressure to explain the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two pregnant women who passed away after undergoing cesarean sections.

Investigations by Malawi24 have revealed allegations of negligence, with reports suggesting that some medical personnel involved in the surgeries were intoxicated.

Sources at the hospital disclosed that the woman had been admitted due to delivery complications and required cesarean sections. However, due to the alleged inexperience of those performing the procedures, both women lost their lives during or shortly after surgery.

The families of the deceased are demanding accountability, accusing the hospital of entrusting their loved ones to intoxicated staff.

“We trusted the hospital to provide proper care, but now we are mourning because of their carelessness,” said one grieving relative.

Community members and activists have also raised concerns, calling for a thorough investigation.

“If these allegations are true, this is a serious case of negligence. Authorities must explain why intoxicated personnel (whose names we are withholding) were allowed to perform such a critical procedure without proper supervision,” said a health rights advocate.

Malawi24 has learned that Mzimba District Hospital has well-qualified anaesthetic clinical technicians.

Hospital officials have yet to respond to the allegations. Meanwhile, reports indicate that people are planning protests to demand the removal of the medical team responsible for the surgeries that led to the deaths of the two women.

This incident comes at a time when the country is promoting safe motherhood and encouraging pregnant women to seek hospital care.

As pressure mounts, the families of the deceased and the community continue to demand justice and assurances that such negligence will not happen again.